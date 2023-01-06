FC Cincinnati sign academy midfielder Malik Pinto to professional contract

Pinto joined Cincy's youth system three years ago while enrolled at Princeton University, playing for the U-19s during 2020-21 while also training with the first team after the cancellation of the NCAA season. He continued training with the club over the next two summers.

The 18-year-old's deal runs through 2024, with options for 2025 and 26.

FC Cincinnati have signed academy player Malik Pinto to his first professional contract, the club announced Friday.

From Academy to First Team, Malik Pinto is #AllForCincy . FC Cincinnati sign midfielder @PintoMalik to first professional contract.

“Malik is a promising young player that we feel can develop quickly in our environment,” general manager Chris Albright said in a press release.

“From his time within our academy to his time at Princeton, he’s shown great work ethic, ability to cover ground, and game understanding. I’d like to welcome him back to Cincinnati as he begins his professional career.”

Pinto scored two goals and provided six assists during his two seasons with the Tigers, appearing in all 34 of the team's matches – 30 of them starts. He was named Second-Team All-Ivy in 2021, earning Ivy League Player of the Week and Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors that year after netting a brace against Dartmouth.

In 2022, he was an All-Ivy Honorable Mention.