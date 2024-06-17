Player of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday

24MLS_POTM_MD20-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

Yuya Kubo scored his first career MLS hat trick in FC Cincinnati's 4-2 comeback win at the San Jose Earthquakes, earning Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 20.

Entering as a second-half substitute with the Orange & Blue down 2-1 in the 64th minute, Kubo turned the game on its head by striking three times in a nine-minute-and-10-second span. His was the fastest hat trick in club history and the fourth-fastest in league history.

The 30-year-old, assisted in all three goals by captain Luciano Acosta, helped Cincinnati become just the seventh team in MLS history (excluding the shootout era) to earn five consecutive road wins. They're now just two shy of CF Montréal's record of seven, set during the 2022 season.

Kubo is the first Japanese player to earn MLS Player of the Matchday honors and is Cincy's second honoree of 2024, following wingback Luca Orellano in Matchday 16.

FC Cincinnati, first in MLS in points per game (2.12), host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night in Matchday 21 (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes).

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Matchday FC Cincinnati Yuya Kubo Matchday

Related Stories

New England Revolution's Aljaž Ivačič named Player of the Matchday
Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango named Player of the Matchday
Atlanta United's Saba Lobzhanidze named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo envision Ezequiel Ponce as "focal point"

Houston Dynamo envision Ezequiel Ponce as "focal point"
FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday
Your Copa América guide: How to sound smart for all 16 teams
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Your Copa América guide: How to sound smart for all 16 teams
Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump
Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Bouanga make MVP case in Matchday 20
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Bouanga make MVP case in Matchday 20
Video
Video
Two red cards for Inter Miami? Penalty for Columbus Crew?
6:44
Instant Replay

Two red cards for Inter Miami? Penalty for Columbus Crew?
Player of the Matchday 20: Yuya Kubo
1:29

Player of the Matchday 20: Yuya Kubo
Top-corner golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:51

Top-corner golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 20 in MLS!
26:00

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 20 in MLS!