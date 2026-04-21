FC Cincinnati's Evander fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 8 of the 2026 season.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 68th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Chicago Fire FC on April 18th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew midfielder André Gomes an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 70th minute of Columbus’ match against the New England Revolution on April 18.

NE-CLB fines

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the New England Revolution and Columbus Crew in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 70th minute of their match on April 18th.

The New England Revolution have violated the policy for the first time this season and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Marko Mitrović.

The Columbus Crew have violated the policy for the second time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Henrik Rydström.