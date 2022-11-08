FC Cincinnati re-sign Sergio Santos to long-term deal

Santos entered FCC history in Round One of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs against the New York Red Bulls , providing the late assist for Vazquez’s go-ahead goal in a 2-1 road win .

“I’m very happy to stay in Cincinnati,” Santos said. “The work we’re doing here is not finished, and I can’t wait to be back in front of the fans at TQL Stadium. Thank you to Chris, Pat [Noonan], and the coaches for putting their faith in me to help FC Cincinnati for years to come.”