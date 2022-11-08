Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati re-sign Sergio Santos to long-term deal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sergio Santos CIN

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

FC Cincinnati have re-signed forward Sergio Santos to a contract through the 2024 season, with club options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian joined Cincy in early July from the Philadelphia Union, providing useful depth behind leading scorers Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. He played in eight games, often appearing as a second-half substitute.

“We’re excited to have Sergio back with FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a player with incredible ability, pace and work rate that adds a dangerous presence to our attack. Sergio is also a tremendous person and teammate, and we look forward to building upon the immediate impact that he made on our group last season.”

Santos entered FCC history in Round One of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs against the New York Red Bulls, providing the late assist for Vazquez’s go-ahead goal in a 2-1 road win.

“I’m very happy to stay in Cincinnati,” Santos said. “The work we’re doing here is not finished, and I can’t wait to be back in front of the fans at TQL Stadium. Thank you to Chris, Pat [Noonan], and the coaches for putting their faith in me to help FC Cincinnati for years to come.”

Before joining FC Cincinnati, Santos appeared in 89 games for the Union across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and 13 assists. He began his professional career in Chile, with Audax Italiano of the Chilean Primera División, before joining Philadelphia in 2019.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati Sergio Santos

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY SC sign Swedish winger Rasmus Alm
Who's in, who's out? Austin FC, Inter Miami update rosters for 2023
St. Louis CITY trade for Jared Stroud from Austin FC
More News
More News
LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union approaches MLS Cup viewership record

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union approaches MLS Cup viewership record
Houston Dynamo coach Ben Olsen was "itching to get back" on MLS sidelines
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Houston Dynamo coach Ben Olsen was "itching to get back" on MLS sidelines
World Cup 2022 betting odds: How do Canada, USA stack up?
Betting odds

World Cup 2022 betting odds: How do Canada, USA stack up?
Four big questions before the USMNT's World Cup roster announcement
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Four big questions before the USMNT's World Cup roster announcement
FC Cincinnati re-sign Sergio Santos to long-term deal
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati re-sign Sergio Santos to long-term deal
Three big questions following LAFC's 2022 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following LAFC's 2022 season
More News
Video
Video
A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
13:52

A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
Experience MLS Cup 2022!
1:30

Experience MLS Cup 2022!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
John McCarthy shootout saves win MLS Cup for LAFC
0:45

John McCarthy shootout saves win MLS Cup for LAFC
More Video