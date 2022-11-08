FC Cincinnati re-sign Sergio Santos to long-term deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
FC Cincinnati have re-signed forward Sergio Santos to a contract through the 2024 season, with club options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Brazilian joined Cincy in early July from the Philadelphia Union, providing useful depth behind leading scorers Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. He played in eight games, often appearing as a second-half substitute.
“We’re excited to have Sergio back with FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a player with incredible ability, pace and work rate that adds a dangerous presence to our attack. Sergio is also a tremendous person and teammate, and we look forward to building upon the immediate impact that he made on our group last season.”
Santos entered FCC history in Round One of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs against the New York Red Bulls, providing the late assist for Vazquez’s go-ahead goal in a 2-1 road win.
“I’m very happy to stay in Cincinnati,” Santos said. “The work we’re doing here is not finished, and I can’t wait to be back in front of the fans at TQL Stadium. Thank you to Chris, Pat [Noonan], and the coaches for putting their faith in me to help FC Cincinnati for years to come.”
Before joining FC Cincinnati, Santos appeared in 89 games for the Union across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and 13 assists. He began his professional career in Chile, with Audax Italiano of the Chilean Primera División, before joining Philadelphia in 2019.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant