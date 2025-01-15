FC Cincinnati re-sign defender Nick Hagglund

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
FC Cincinnati have re-signed veteran defender Nick Hagglund through 2027, the club announced Wednesday.
The 32-year-old center back and Cincinnati native is entering his 12th MLS season, having chipped in 9g/6a across 214 regular-season matches.
Hagglund entered MLS in 2014 with Toronto FC, where he was part of their historic 2017 treble-winning side. He then joined Cincy ahead of their 2019 expansion season and helped them win the 2023 Supporters' Shield.
“Nick embodies everything about FC Cincinnati,” said GM Chris Albright. “He is an incredible teammate and an essential part our group and its success. We’re thrilled to keep Nick and his family at FC Cincinnati long-term.”
Hagglund is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, which limited him to 10 appearances last season. He provides key depth alongside US internationals Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga, as well as Zimbabwe international Teenage Hadebe.
Cincy's 2025 league campaign begins on Feb. 22 vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also face Honduran side FC Motagua in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, starting on Feb. 19.
