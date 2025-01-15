FC Cincinnati re-sign defender Nick Hagglund

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

FC Cincinnati have re-signed veteran defender Nick Hagglund through 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old center back and Cincinnati native is entering his 12th MLS season, having chipped in 9g/6a across 214 regular-season matches.

Hagglund entered MLS in 2014 with Toronto FC, where he was part of their historic 2017 treble-winning side. He then joined Cincy ahead of their 2019 expansion season and helped them win the 2023 Supporters' Shield.