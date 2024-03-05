Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati - sad look

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchday 3 of the 2024 season.

FC Cincinnati players fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 43rd minute of their match against Chicago Fire FC on March 2.

Cincinnati have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach Pat Noonan.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga, midfielders Luciano Acosta and Obinna Nwobodo, and forward Aaron Boupendza have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Ahmed fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ali Ahmed an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s simulation-embellishment policy in the 90th minute of Vancouver’s match against Charlotte FC on March 2.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
New England Revolution's Giacomo Vrioni fined following red card
New England, Orlando players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
More News
More News
CF Montréal sign defender Grayson Doody
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign defender Grayson Doody
Tani Oluwaseyi lifts Minnesota United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Tani Oluwaseyi lifts Minnesota United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Federico Redondo: It's a "dream" to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Federico Redondo: It's a "dream" to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
Columbus Crew sign homegrown midfielder Cole Mrowka
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign homegrown midfielder Cole Mrowka
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
1:03

Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
0:42

Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
2:06

Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
0:30

Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
More Video