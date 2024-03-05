FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchday 3 of the 2024 season.
FC Cincinnati players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 43rd minute of their match against Chicago Fire FC on March 2.
Cincinnati have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach Pat Noonan.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga, midfielders Luciano Acosta and Obinna Nwobodo, and forward Aaron Boupendza have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Ahmed fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ali Ahmed an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s simulation-embellishment policy in the 90th minute of Vancouver’s match against Charlotte FC on March 2.