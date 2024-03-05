FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchday 3 of the 2024 season.

FC Cincinnati players fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 43rd minute of their match against Chicago Fire FC on March 2.

Cincinnati have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach Pat Noonan.