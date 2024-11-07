FC Cincinnati, New York City FC face decisive Game 3: "It's win or you're out"

Is there a favorite for Saturday's all-or-nothing Game 3 between FC Cincinnati and New York City FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)?
Luca Orellano seems to think so.
"We obviously know we’re playing to win because it’s win or you’re out," Cincy's Argentine wingback told local media before the Round One Best-of-3 Series decider at TQL Stadium.
"I also have the feeling we’re going to win because I think we’re better than them."
While not quite as bold as Orellano, NYCFC midfielder James Sands was equally enthusiastic about his team's chances of advancing in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs – especially after their comprehensive 3-1 home win in Game 2 forced a third and final match.
"We know if we're the best version of ourselves we'll have success and we'll go through," the 24-year-old homegrown said. "It's tough on the road in Cincinnati... but we fully expect to perform well and hopefully go through."
Who has the edge?
NYCFC will have their work cut out for them at TQL Stadium, where they've suffered three defeats in three previous visits this year, including a 1-0 loss in Game 1.
Yet for FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan, the Orange & Blue need to get back to basics.
"We wanted to get on top in Game 1; we did that. We weren’t able to finish the job in Game 2," said Noonan. "So the approach is kind of the same, but everybody understands the circumstances of Game 3 as opposed to the first two."
Asked how he expects his players to respond after last week's disappointment at Citi Field, Noonan was emphatic.
"They’ve moved on from it and know what they need to improve to have a better outcome. They’ve been fine," said Noonan. "You don’t enjoy losing and we didn’t play well enough, but I don’t see concern in their behaviors."
For his part, Cityzens manager Nick Cushing sees a fire in his squad that fills him with optimism.
"The vibe is incredibly hungry with a huge desire to get through," said Cushing, an assistant to Ronny Deila during NYCFC's MLS Cup 2021-winning campaign.
"... The desire to want to improve all the time has got us to where we are now, but we've achieved nothing. We're just on Game 3 of Round One of the playoffs. We want to deliver that game for our fans."
Winner gets Red Bulls
Whoever advances on Saturday will face the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after the November international break.
RBNY, the East's No. 7 seed, pulled off the biggest upset of the playoffs by eliminating defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. That result guarantees hosting privileges for Cincinnati (3) or NYCFC (6) in the next round.
"For us, the only message was understanding that if we can perform and get a result, we get another home game. It’s as simple as that for me," Noonan said. "If that’s more motivation for the guys to perform, great."
Meanwhile, the Cityzens have the added motivation of possibly facing their Hudson River Derby rivals for the first time in the postseason.
"We're well aware of what the next game looks like, but our full focus is on this game," Cushing said. "Because we can't get ahead of ourselves. This is going to be a tough game."