FC Cincinnati, New York City FC face decisive Game 3: "It's win or you're out"

"We know if we're the best version of ourselves we'll have success and we'll go through," the 24-year-old homegrown said. "It's tough on the road in Cincinnati... but we fully expect to perform well and hopefully go through."

While not quite as bold as Orellano, NYCFC midfielder James Sands was equally enthusiastic about his team's chances of advancing in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs – especially after their comprehensive 3-1 home win in Game 2 forced a third and final match.

"I also have the feeling we’re going to win because I think we’re better than them."

"We obviously know we’re playing to win because it’s win or you’re out," Cincy's Argentine wingback told local media before the Round One Best-of-3 Series decider at TQL Stadium.

Who has the edge?

NYCFC will have their work cut out for them at TQL Stadium, where they've suffered three defeats in three previous visits this year, including a 1-0 loss in Game 1.

Yet for FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan, the Orange & Blue need to get back to basics.

"We wanted to get on top in Game 1; we did that. We weren’t able to finish the job in Game 2," said Noonan. "So the approach is kind of the same, but everybody understands the circumstances of Game 3 as opposed to the first two."

Asked how he expects his players to respond after last week's disappointment at Citi Field, Noonan was emphatic.

"They’ve moved on from it and know what they need to improve to have a better outcome. They’ve been fine," said Noonan. "You don’t enjoy losing and we didn’t play well enough, but I don’t see concern in their behaviors."

For his part, Cityzens manager Nick Cushing sees a fire in his squad that fills him with optimism.

"The vibe is incredibly hungry with a huge desire to get through," said Cushing, an assistant to Ronny Deila during NYCFC's MLS Cup 2021-winning campaign.