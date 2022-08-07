FC Cincinnati confident after win vs. first-place Union: "We can play and beat anybody"

On Saturday night, though, the Orange & Blue's stunning 3-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium may have served as the biggest sign yet the 2022 edition of FCC is far removed from the ones that struggled mightily across 2019-21, finishing bottom of the league each time.

"It was an important win at an important time," said first-year FCC head coach Pat Noonan. "I think based on our home form and our opponent, I don't think I would have expected us to create as many chances against a very good defensive team as we did. I was really pleased with that."

Not only was it Cincinnati's first win over Philadelphia in eight tries, but it snapped a five-match Union winning streak that saw the visitors outscore opponents 18-2. The Union's league-leading defense hadn't allowed more than two goals in a match all season prior to Saturday night's defeat.

Gonna go ahead and call this both the best performance and the best result in Cincy's MLS history.

"The first two seasons were very frustrating. Barely winning any games, it's hard," said Vazquez, who was traded to Cincinnati from Nashville SC in November 2019 after the ex- Atlanta United youngster was picked in that year's Expansion Draft. "Turning the page to where we are today, it's incredible the way this team has grown and the hunger this team has grown to have, and I'm ecstatic where we are today."

In the midst of the action were Brandon Vazquez and Brenner , a forward duo that has scored 22 of Cincinnati's 40 goals this season. Vazquez, who scored his 14th goal of the season in the 50th minute before Brenner's eighth of the year made it 2-0 in the 55th, remained well in the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race (second place behind Austin FC 's Sebastian Driussi ).

Noonan pointed out the importance of the on-field partnership Vazquez and Brenner have developed. After ranking at or near the bottom of the league in goals scored between 2019-21, Cincinnati are currently tied for fifth in MLS with 40 goals.

"I think they work well off of each other. Brandon, when he's got to play with his back to goal, [and] Brenner, in his high soccer IQ, how he finds pockets to receive balls to switch play, which is something we talk about a lot, how he receives balls to be able to run at defenders," Noonan said. "I think they're doing those things well, and then their movement in the box right now is outstanding. I think they're hungry to score goals."

FC Cincinnati, with an even 4W-4L-4D record at TQL Stadium, now turn their attention to a key portion of the schedule where three of their next four matches take place in the Queen City.

Kicking off that stretch is Atlanta United on Aug. 13 (7:30 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), with Noonan and his team looking to push further up the East table. Only 10 games remain in their season.