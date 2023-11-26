FC Cincinnati advance to Conference Final on stoppage-time winner

Yerson Mosquera's dramatic stoppage-time goal sent FC Cincinnati past the Philadelphia Union, 1-0, and into the Eastern Conference Final Saturday night at TQL Stadium.
Mosquera beat Union goalkeeper Andre Blake from close range in a last-gasp Cincinnati attack that decided a tightly-contested Eastern Conference Semifinal. The goal went to Video Review to see if Ian Murphy, who tallied an assist on the play, was offside.
Ultimately, though, video assistant referee Kevin Stott elected not to send head referee Ismail Elfath to the monitor, effectively sealing the win for Cincinnati.
The Supporters' Shield winners will now host Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew next Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at TQL Stadium for a place in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
Goals
- 90+4' - CIN - Yerson Mosquera | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double dream remains alive for Cincinnati, who overcame their toughest test yet of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. After sweeping the New York Red Bulls in their Round One Best-of-3 series, the Orange & Blue got pushed to the limit by a Philly side that eliminated them from last year’s postseason. It's a huge statement win by Pat Noonan's side.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It doesn't get more dramatic than a last-gasp, stoppage-time game-winner to decide an Eastern Conference Semifinal. Mosquera's moment topped all others and could prove decisive for Cincinnati's MLS Cup dreams.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Not only did Mosquera score the match-winner, but he shouldered the defensive load amid the absences of Matt Miazga (suspended) and Nick Hagglund (injured), helping goalkeeper Roman Celentano preserve a clean sheet.
Next Up
- CIN: Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Columbus Crew | 6 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Eastern Conference Final
- PHI: Season over