FC Cincinnati advance to Conference Final on stoppage-time winner

Yerson Mosquera 's dramatic stoppage-time goal sent FC Cincinnati past the Philadelphia Union , 1-0 , and into the Eastern Conference Final Saturday night at TQL Stadium.

Mosquera beat Union goalkeeper Andre Blake from close range in a last-gasp Cincinnati attack that decided a tightly-contested Eastern Conference Semifinal. The goal went to Video Review to see if Ian Murphy, who tallied an assist on the play, was offside.

Ultimately, though, video assistant referee Kevin Stott elected not to send head referee Ismail Elfath to the monitor, effectively sealing the win for Cincinnati.