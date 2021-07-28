Ezequiel Barco, Claudio Bravo make early Olympics exit with Argentina

Argentina were eliminated from the Tokyo 2020 Men’s Olympic Soccer Tournament on Wednesday after drawing Spain 1-1 to close out Group C play, an effort that included Portland Timbers left back Claudio Bravo and Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco . By missing out on the knockout round, both players are slated to rejoin their MLS sides in the coming days.

Only the top two teams in each group advanced to the quarterfinals, and Argentina finished third in Group C behind Spain and Egypt with a 1W-1L-1D record. The 22-year-old Barco started and was subbed out in all three matches, though didn’t find the scoresheet. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Bravo started their last two matches.