What's plaguing LAFC this season?

A couple years removed from their record-setting Supporters’ Shield run, LAFC are 6W-7L-5D and just above the playoff line in the Western Conference. They take a five-match winless run, which includes consecutive defeats, to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) to face a revitalized Atlanta United.

“[Tristan] Blackmon is just not ready to be that player for LAFC, the guy who will be the first one to win challenges, to step up in the aerial game, to dictate the play, to build out of the back. He’s not ready for that role,” Davies said. “For me, still a player you bring in at times as a role player, a role defender, maybe you want to make a change to your starting center backs. He’s not an outside back and as a center back he’s a little too slow in reading the game.”