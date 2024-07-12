Update Regarding Transfer Windows Dates

NEW YORK (July 12, 2024) – Canada Soccer has provided an update regarding the Secondary Transfer Window in Canada (Canada Soccer Statement here).
The updated 2024 Secondary Transfer Window dates for MLS clubs will now be the following:
Canadian-based MLS clubs: July 12, 2024 through August 8, 2024
U.S.-based MLS clubs: July 18, 2024 through August 14, 2024
MLS clubs will be permitted to request International Transfer Certificates (ITCs) and register players, subject to FIFA rules, throughout the window assigned by the team’s corresponding federation. Trades involving players moving from the United States to Canada or within Canada will be permitted during the Canadian window and trades involving players moving from Canada to the United States or within the United States will be permitted during the U.S. window.