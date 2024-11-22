MLS NEXT and DoorDash Announce 2024 Delivering Access Presented by DoorDash Recipients

Over the past three years, 18 different clubs have been recipients of MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash, totaling $450,000 in contributions. These clubs utilized the program’s funds to increase player scholarships, implement a player leadership program, implement a cutting-edge video analysis program, provide college guidance mentorship, and create a mental health program, among many uses.

By recognizing exceptional dedication to the advancement of soccer in local communities, MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash contributes annual funding to different clubs across the MLS NEXT ecosystem. A five-person review panel evaluated club applications, which highlighted extraordinary efforts made by staff, families, and local communities at MLS NEXT Elite Academies. Only non-MLS affiliated clubs that participate in MLS NEXT were eligible to apply and be named one of the six recipients.

NEW YORK (Friday, November 22, 2024) – MLS NEXT and DoorDash today announced the six recipients of the third-annual MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash , a program benefitting MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies) by providing financial resources to generate equal opportunities and advance soccer communities throughout the United States. DoorDash will provide $25,000 to each of these six clubs – AFC Lightning, Beadling Soccer Club, Carolina Core FC, Ironbound Soccer Club, Players Development Academy, and Triangle United Soccer Association.

2024 MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash Recipients:

AFC Lightning (Peachtree City, Ga.)

Located in South Metro Atlanta, AFC Lightning will utilize the funds to expand and increase financial aid, provide travel stipends, increase club outreach, and broaden the talent pool by expanding into more diverse communities. These efforts will provide more opportunities to young players in the Atlanta area by lowering costs and expanding access to the club.

"All of us here at AFC Lightning are so excited about being a recipient of 2024 MLS NEXT Delivering Access Presented by DoorDash. We plan on reinvesting this award back into our scholarship fund, travel, and field usage fees to provide better opportunities for our current and future players. Thank you to DoorDash and MLS NEXT for this incredible blessing for our club.” – Steve Muccillo, AFC Lightning Executive Director

Beadling Soccer Club (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

One of the oldest soccer clubs in the country, Beadling Soccer Club plans to leverage the additional resources internally through additional scholarship funding, and improving our player performance programming. Externally Delivering Access will enhance the relationship between Beadling & Open Field Pittsburgh, a program that promotes education, health, girls’ empowerment, leadership, and workforce readiness through the global game of soccer. More than 400 immigrant and refugee youth participate in after-school and summer programs through Open Field. The community-based initiative also offers neighborhood-based programming, teen employment and leadership opportunities, college degree support, and much more.

“Beadling SC is honored to be one of the recipients for this year’s MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash. Beadling prides itself on providing as many opportunities as possible to players, families and the local soccer community. Delivering Access will aid in scholarship funding for families, increased outreach for our community programming as well as additional resources for developing our athletes. We want to thank DoorDash and MLS NEXT, and look forward to supporting our players as well as the Pittsburgh soccer community.” – James Thomas, Beadling Soccer Club MLS NEXT Director

Carolina Core FC (High Point, N.C.)

A fully funded academy, Carolina Core FC plans to launch the Holistic Personal Enrichment Program for no cost to players and their families. The program will focus on helping develop players off the field, educating them on tutoring, study skills, social / communication skills, mentorship, nutritional and sleep guidance, financial literacy, mental health resources, personal branding, workplace development/shadowing and philanthropy. These traits will be beneficial not just when the players are part of the academy system, but also as they progress through life.

"CCFC is proud to be recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Delivering Access Award. Our club strives to bestow players with access to opportunities in conjunction with MLS NEXT by removing the barriers of the pay-to-play system. Furthermore, it ensures access to high-quality youth soccer programs as it promotes the development of a diverse group of youth players on and off the field, building individual leadership and strengthening communities. We look forward to using this award to continue furthering our mission and providing more opportunities." – Chief Sporting Officer, Eddie Pope

Ironbound Soccer Club (Newark, N.J.)

Ironbound Soccer Club, based in Newark, N.J., is an inner city, volunteer-led organization, that aims to provide financially disadvantaged families the opportunity to play the sport of soccer. Through MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash, Ironbound will work with their strategic funding partners to lower costs for players and provide additional full scholarships for those in need. By doing this, Ironbound will provide more inner-city youth with the opportunity to chase their soccer dreams.

"This DoorDash Delivering Access award is perfectly aligned with the now over 35-year mission of ISC to allow every inner-city child to play the beautiful game at the highest level at the lowest cost possible. We look forward to continuing to work with MLS, DoorDash, and all entities to positively change the ‘Pay to Play’ system within the U.S. Youth soccer development landscape." – ISC Chairman Al Coutinho

Players Development Academy (Zarephath, N.J.)

Located near low-income areas in New Jersey like New Brunswick, Trenton, and more, Players Development Academy (PDA) seeks to give more opportunities to players in those areas by offering scholarships to talented young players. PDA has been one of the top clubs in MLS NEXT and has a long-term vision to extend into urban environments and develop players regardless of their financial capabilities.

"Players Development Academy is honored to be a recipient of the generous DoorDash Delivering Access award. We congratulate MLS and DoorDash for collaborating to create this exciting programming. These funds will be used to create scholarships for players from underserved soccer communities, in support of PDA's "Urban Initiative" programming, wherein we build "street soccer" courts and provide "street soccer" programming in underserved areas of New Jersey. This generous grant will provide opportunities for players and families from these areas that otherwise could not navigate the current youth soccer ecosystem." – Gerry McKeown, PDA Boys Executive Director

Triangle United Soccer Association (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

A staple in North Carolina soccer, Triangle United Soccer Association’s mission is to provide all families a positive, healthy, progressive environment for youth development through soccer in the community. With the funds, Triangle United will work to provide more financial aid packages and travel stipends to assist players and their families. This will assist the club when players are given the opportunity to go on trial along with any travel for league matches on the weekend.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive the 2024 MLS NEXT Delivering Access Presented by DoorDash. This funding will significantly support our financial assistance program and allow us to make a greater impact in helping more players in need. We are deeply appreciative of our club being chosen to receive this funding.” – John Cirillo, Triangle United Director of Soccer.

All submissions were reviewed by a six-person review panel who evaluated the clubs that demonstrated needs or challenges by grading each application on a scale of 1-10, with one being the highest and 10 the lowest. All scores were tabulated to determine the six recipient clubs. The panel considered the following factors:

Coaching and Training : Clubs that have financial needs to support training, equipment, facilities, and/or coaching tools.

: Clubs that have financial needs to support training, equipment, facilities, and/or coaching tools. Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion : Clubs that prioritize building and sustaining an inclusive and equitable environment for all within their soccer community, including players, staff, and parents.

: Clubs that prioritize building and sustaining an inclusive and equitable environment for all within their soccer community, including players, staff, and parents. Community : Clubs that rely on community members to provide volunteer services or products to a club to ensure quality operations and an acceptable training environment.

: Clubs that rely on community members to provide volunteer services or products to a club to ensure quality operations and an acceptable training environment. Financial Hardship : Clubs who demonstrate the need for financial assistance to support player scholarships to participate.

: Clubs who demonstrate the need for financial assistance to support player scholarships to participate. Transportation: Clubs who demonstrate the need for transportation to allow players to participate.

The six-person review panel was comprised of: