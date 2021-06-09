Ex-DC United executive Kevin Payne named to 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame class

Former longtime D.C. United executive Kevin Payne has been named to the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame class, it was announced Wednesday. More entrants to the 2021 class are expected to be announced throughout the day.
Current New England Revolution, and former D.C. United, head coach and Hall of Famer Bruce Arena as well as former U.S. Soccer President and Hall of Famer Sunil Gulati surprised Payne with the news of his election to the Hall of Fame from the Builder Ballot during a lunch meeting in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Payne spent 15 glory-laden seasons as president and general manager of D.C. United, first from 1996 through 2001 and then from 2004 through 2012. During that time, D.C. United won MLS Cup in 1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004, as well as the U.S. Open Cup in 1996 and 2008.
From 2001 to 2004, Payne was an executive of Anshutz Entertainment Group, which owned several MLS clubs at the time. In the 2013 season, he served as president of Toronto FC.