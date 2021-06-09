Ex-DC United executive Kevin Payne named to 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame class

Former longtime D.C. United executive Kevin Payne has been named to the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame class, it was announced Wednesday. More entrants to the 2021 class are expected to be announced throughout the day.

Current New England Revolution, and former D.C. United, head coach and Hall of Famer Bruce Arena as well as former U.S. Soccer President and Hall of Famer Sunil Gulati surprised Payne with the news of his election to the Hall of Fame from the Builder Ballot during a lunch meeting in Mount Pleasant, S.C.