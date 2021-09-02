Ex-DC United coach Ben Olsen named club president of NWSL's Washington Spirit

A longtime staple of the D.C. soccer scene, Olsen had been working as an executive adviser to D.C. United since departing his longtime role as the club's manager in 2020. Olsen did a decade-long stint in that role after also establishing himself as a mainstay with D.C. in a playing career that spanned 221 MLS appearances from 1998-2009.

“I have loved being part of the D.C. United family for over 20 years, and I will always be grateful to the club that has given me so much,” Olsen said in Thursday's release. “However, it is time for a new challenge for me and the opportunity to help grow the Spirit, soccer in the city I love, and the women’s game was too great to pass up. The Spirit squad is an exciting team, and the NWSL is on the rise. I am eager to get to work building on that momentum to help bring another title to DC and deepen our responsibility to the DMV community and our fans.”