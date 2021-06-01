Ex-CF Montréal coach Thierry Henry joins Belgium coaching staff for Euro 2020

Former CF Montréal head coach Thierry Henry is returning to the sidlines this summer as part of Belgium manager Roberto Martinez’s staff for the European Championship, it was announced over the weekend.

Henry stepped down from CFM back on Feb. 25, with Wilfried Nancy assuming the mantle shortly thereafter. During his one season with the Canadian club, Henry had an 8W-13L-2D record as Montréal made the Play-In Round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, spending most of the year playing home matches at Red Bull Arena due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.