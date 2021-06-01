Ex-CF Montréal coach Thierry Henry joins Belgium coaching staff for Euro 2020

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Former CF Montréal head coach Thierry Henry is returning to the sidlines this summer as part of Belgium manager Roberto Martinez’s staff for the European Championship, it was announced over the weekend.

Henry stepped down from CFM back on Feb. 25, with Wilfried Nancy assuming the mantle shortly thereafter. During his one season with the Canadian club, Henry had an 8W-13L-2D record as Montréal made the Play-In Round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, spending most of the year playing home matches at Red Bull Arena due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Henry’s professional playing career concluded in 2014, the former New York Red Bulls striker was an assistant for Belgium from 2016-18, working at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. In that tournament, Belgium finished in third place after losing to eventual winners France in the semifinals.

Henry, before coming to Montréal, led Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. His illustrious playing career, one that included stops at Arsenal and Barcelona, began at the French club.

At this summer’s European Championship, Belgium are drawn into Group B alongside Denmark, Finland and Russia. They’ll begin play June 12, looking to reach the knockout round.

Belgium are ranked No. 1 in the latest FIFA world rankings. They’re steered by the likes of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June
Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21

Throwback to '96: Retro kits from MLS' inaugural season now available on FIFA 21
South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June

South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 7
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 7
Barnsley decline Daryl Dike purchase option after loan from Orlando City
Barnsley decline Daryl Dike purchase option after loan from Orlando City
Concern for USMNT heading into Nations League?
1:14:09

Concern for USMNT heading into Nations League?
NYCFC's second yellow card, red card explained; should Atlanta have had a PK?
6:05

NYCFC's second yellow card, red card explained; should Atlanta have had a PK?
Who did it BEST in Week 7?! Vote for Goal of the Week
1:05

Who did it BEST in Week 7?! Vote for Goal of the Week
A Home Away From Home | Season 2 - Episode 1
8:41

A Home Away From Home | Season 2 - Episode 1
