Evolution of a Revolution: How New England arrived at their new crest

The New England Revolution became the latest MLS team to unveil a new crest today . Please note: That does not say New England FC or New England Old Boys or New New England SC. As they’ll proudly tell you today, the Revolution have elected to not become “another FC.” The New England Revolution name is here to stay.

That’s due in large part to the original fans of the team. In particular, Joseph Bracken , a 17-year-old high school student at the time from Quincy, Massachusetts. Bracken won a “Name the Team” competition, suggesting that the name fit the region’s history well. Mercifully, the logo attached to the name ended up as an abstract American flag and not a fireball shooting mutant windmill.

The Revolution got lucky in that it would appear only the original jerseys went totally through the '90s car wash. There’s a reason the crayon flag has outlasted every other original logo. There were no scorpions or mutant cyber bats or fire-breathing electrohorses to be found.

While emotions will oscillate around seeing the crayon flag officially become a throwback, even its most steadfast supporters will admit that it’s from a different era. Remember, the original branding of MLS teams – and this is not a bit in any way – was inspired by skateboarding. The folks in charge at the time saw soccer as a counterculture sport, just like, ya know, skateboarding. Plus – still not doing a bit – Japan’s J League had just launched some jerseys based on anime and that had gone over pretty well. Why wouldn’t skateboarding work too? (???)

However, the league’s oldest logo, affectionately known as the “Crayon Flag” is officially living out its last days. On Dec. 15, the flag will be replaced by the fresh New England Revolution logo. A new crest and a new direction that the Revolution feel mirrors their progressing on-field identity and relevance in the New England sports landscape.

"It was just so visceral"

Now the club’s current fans are keeping that name alive. Not only by singing chants with lyrics like “26 years and still the same, Revolution that’s our name” at matches, but by making their voices heard loud and clear when presented with an opportunity for change. When MLS and New England held conversations with casual fans and diehards alike about the next era of the team, the fiercest and most consistent opinion centered around holding onto their identity as the Revolution.

“It was just so visceral when they spoke about the name and what the name meant,” Revolution vice president of marketing and community engagement Cathal Conlon told MLSsoccer.com. “It would have been easy for us to go to the agency and say, ‘Yeah, look, we're from a very historic region, we're going to be New England FC and give us it back.’

“But our fans will speak much more openly than I would and say that this other MLS team’s name doesn’t mean anything. It’s just a European name added on because they heard it somewhere else. They said don’t do that. Don’t become Inter Boston because it doesn’t mean anything.”

Those discussions that led to retaining the old Revolution name are the same ones that led to the new crest. While it became clear quickly that the fans felt an attachment to the name, the crayon flag didn’t invoke similar feelings among the majority. To fans, the name itself insisted on history and unique identity. But the logo, from the days of tie-dyed jerseys and no ties, represented a lack of progress.

So the Revolution got to work, looking for a design that connected the region with its heritage as a kindling spot for rebellion against the crown. On the surface, that doesn’t seem so hard. There’s an abundance of well-established iconography in the region’s connections to the American Revolution and even in already often used symbols by Revolution fans, like the flag of New England.