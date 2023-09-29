Portland Timbers' next star: Evander hitting his stride in first MLS season

“He’s such a good person, stays home a lot, family’s a big part of who he is. So he gets visits from his family, and I think when he's not, he’s probably playing video games.”

“There are so many players that come, are away from their families, and it's not easy to adjust, especially when you come to America – it’s overwhelming sometimes, you have access to so much,” noted Timbers interim head coach Miles Joseph.

His father Evandro, a former player in his own right, is his agent, and Leandro Borges, his physiotherapist since age 14, also lives in the household – a particularly crucial presence when Evander battled a hip issue and other nagging injuries earlier this year.

“Portland is a very calm city,” Evander told MLSsoccer.com in an extended conversation on Thursday. “I come, I train and I go home. I have all the time for me, for my family. So it's been pretty easy.”

While billed as a No. 10 in a similar South American mold, Evander has indeed turned out to be very different from Valeri, as both a person and a player. He’s a homebody whose parents relocated to PDX along with him, providing home-cooked Brazilian meals and a stable support structure just as they did during his time in Denmark.

“You're never going to be able to fill those shoes. You're just not,” Portland general manager Ned Grabavoy told MLSsoccer.com this week, “and I think if you try and make that the expectation or even the project for that next talented player coming in, it's unfair in a number of ways. I don't ever think that we've looked at it that way.”

Following in the footsteps of such a profound legacy would be deeply difficult for anyone. PTFC officials have explicitly avoided setting any sort of comparison or expectation for Evander , the Brazilian Designated Player who arrived on a club-record transfer (via a fee reportedly in the range of $10 million) from Danish power FC Midtjylland last winter.

From the 2015 MLS Cup and 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP to Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors, the club’s all-time scoring record and a place in its Ring of Honor, the Argentine maestro won just about everything on offer during his time in the Rose City, and earned even more adoration for his and his family’s heartfelt public embrace of the city and its progressive culture.

Unlocking his game

His Timbers timeline has unfolded in its own rhythm, too. In contrast to Valeri’s Newcomer of the Year campaign in 2013, Evander suffered through a choppy start to his first season, hampered by inconsistency, the aforementioned injuries and some difficulties in finding the best tactical fit for his skill set.

Yet as a tumultuous season in the Rose City plays out with a rousing – and surprising – homestretch surge, there are signs Evander might indeed turn out to be a worthy successor to ‘San Valeri,’ even if the club is avoiding that narrative.

“We would see a really, really good game and the top level of Evander and what he could look like in this league, and there were other games where maybe he went missing at times,” said Grabavoy. “Like a lot of players in this league with a high soccer IQ, they will figure out the league and then from there, I think that the challenge has become different. I think when you look at his body of work over the season, it's probably been better than he's maybe even given credit for.”

There’s something of a paradox to Evander, it turns out. He’s a skillful Brazilian with an eye for goal and an elegance of movement – yet, unlike many of those who’ve filled that No. 10 role over the decades, he wants and needs to shoulder the less-glamorous labor on the other side of the ball.

In fact, he himself refutes the connotations of the maestro role, considering himself a No. 8.

“In Denmark, most of the teams, they don't play with a No. 10. So I had to work a lot on defensive,” Evander explained. “I’m into that, I am not worried about doing the hard work. And I learned a lot when I was in Denmark, because either you play, running a lot, or you don't play. So I kind of had to put myself in a position that OK, if I want to play here, and if I want to go somewhere else, I have to do the hard work.