Evander’s historic display powers FC Cincinnati goal-fest

Evander is on a record-breaking run of form with FC Cincinnati .

“[Evander] has taken his game to another level,” Noonan added.

“It’s a nice way to go into the break,” head coach Pat Noonan told reporters after the final whistle at TQL Stadium. “We attacked in a really good way and scored a lot of goals against a really good Orlando team.

Additionally, the two-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist became the ninth player in league history with at least five goal contributions in a regular-season match.

The Brazilian No. 10's 2g/3a performance on Saturday powered the Orange & Blue to a 6-2 home rout of Orlando City . In the process, he set the club record for most goal contributions in a regular-season match.

. @fccincinnati can't stop scoring 💥 Evander gets his second of the night! pic.twitter.com/hj0mH4eCeZ

MVP man

Cincy head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup break with their Evander-led attack firing on all cylinders.

The Orange & Blue have scored at least two goals in each of their past eight games, taking part in three straight goal-fests decided by six tallies or more.

Evander's been at the center of it all, delivering 7g/5a in the club's last five matches.

“When he’s on the ball and in space, everyone comes to life,” said Noonan, who made history on Matchday 15 by equalling Seattle Sounders FC's Brian Schmetzer as the fastest MLS coach to reach 75 regular-season wins.

“You can feel the energy in the stadium, the energy that he provided with movement of the ball, with the 1-v-1 moments where he creates separation.