Brazilian Best: Evander makes MLS history with late goal

Turnaround time

The goal capped a spectacular FCC comeback highlighted by an earlier Kévin Denkey brace. It was also Evander's second in as many games, after the two-time MLS Best XI honoree opened the 2026 season without a goal in nine straight matches across all competitions.

"He's certainly confident in himself and what he's capable of," said Noonan. "And production-wise, didn't start the season the way I'm sure he would have liked, or maybe what we would have expected. But we needed him to step up and Kévin to step up on a night where you need your biggest players to carry the team."