Eustaquio’s Porto value, Larin’s Brugge breakthrough lift Canada’s World Cup hopes

We’re just over two months away from the FIFA 2022 World Cup kicking off in Qatar, not to mention a marquee September international window for Canada in less than two weeks’ time – the last showcase before the big dance in the Middle East.

With friendlies against World Cup hosts Qatar (Sept. 23) and Conmebol regular Uruguay (Sept. 27) looming, several players are heating up at the right time. A previously out-of-form striker is back amongst the goals while a key midfielder is riding high after his UEFA Champions League debut.

The program’s all-time leading scorer (24 goals) left it late, but Cyle Larin is back among the goals following his first start for Club Brugge in the Belgian top-flight club’s 2-0 win over RFC Seraing on Saturday.

Cyle Larin opens his Club Brugge account 🎯 Given his 1st start for Brugge, Larin nabbed his 1st goal today in a 2-0 win over Seraing Nice finish, too. Good to see him find the net after a dry run of minutes Just in time for the #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/EA1IxO11rm

Larin only registered about 72 total minutes in his first six league appearances for Brugge. He eclipsed that number with one start and finally capitalized on an opportunity. Yet strangely, the 27-year-old’s performance could be described as tepid before he converted the game’s opening goal.

But that’s Larin in a nutshell. When he scored 19 goals in 31 matches for Turkish Süper Lig side Besiktas in 2020-21, there were several games where the former Orlando City SC striker drifted in and out of the action. The same was true with Canada until he eventually converted in the key moments and was their top scorer (13 goals) in a World Cup Qualifying-topping performance.