eMLS

eMLS sends Atlanta United, Minnesota United players to FIFAe World Cup

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

eMLS will be represented in a big way at the 2022 FIFAe World Cup later this month.

The FIFA Global Series Playoffs in London concluded this past Sunday, with the 128-player event proving to be a banner competition for eMLS.

Two current eMLS players – Atlanta United’s PauloNeto999 and Minnesota United FC’s Lamps – advanced from the Global Series Playoffs to the 32-player eWorld Cup, the first held since 2019. Neto, the 2022 eMLS Cup winner, will be competing in his second eWorld Cup.

The duo will be joined by former New York City FC eMLS representative and 2021 eMLS Cup champion DidyChrisLito.

That trio is guaranteed $10,000 each in prize money for reaching the event as part of a $500,000 total purse.

The FIFAe World Cup will be held from July 14 to July 17 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

eMLS Atlanta United FC Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Seven eMLS FIFA stars headed to EA Sports FIFA Global Series Playoffs
FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season: New England Revolution stars dominate list
Three eMLS teams compete in EA Team of the Season Cup in London, Atlanta United earn fourth place finish
More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy ball out in Week 18

Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy ball out in Week 18
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 18
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 18
eMLS sends Atlanta United, Minnesota United players to FIFAe World Cup
eMLS

eMLS sends Atlanta United, Minnesota United players to FIFAe World Cup
Official: New England Revolution sign Juventus forward Giacomo Vrioni as DP 
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: New England Revolution sign Juventus forward Giacomo Vrioni as DP 
Seven MLS homegrowns earn Best XI spot at 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Seven MLS homegrowns earn Best XI spot at 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship
LA Galaxy won, but Sacha Kljestan didn't want to talk about it

LA Galaxy won, but Sacha Kljestan didn't want to talk about it
More News
Video
Video
Paulo Neto victory interview
0:45

Paulo Neto victory interview
Lamps victory interview
0:47

Lamps victory interview
Fireworks, Goals Galore, and So Much More! | MLS Review Show
25:59

Fireworks, Goals Galore, and So Much More! | MLS Review Show
Velasco's unstoppable free kick, Cubas' stunning winner! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:51

Velasco's unstoppable free kick, Cubas' stunning winner! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!