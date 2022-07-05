eMLS sends Atlanta United, Minnesota United players to FIFAe World Cup

The FIFA Global Series Playoffs in London concluded this past Sunday, with the 128-player event proving to be a banner competition for eMLS.

Two current eMLS players – Atlanta United’s PauloNeto999 and Minnesota United FC’s Lamps – advanced from the Global Series Playoffs to the 32-player eWorld Cup, the first held since 2019. Neto, the 2022 eMLS Cup winner, will be competing in his second eWorld Cup.