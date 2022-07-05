eMLS sends Atlanta United, Minnesota United players to FIFAe World Cup

eMLS will be represented in a big way at the 2022 FIFAe World Cup later this month.
The FIFA Global Series Playoffs in London concluded this past Sunday, with the 128-player event proving to be a banner competition for eMLS.
Two current eMLS players – Atlanta United’s PauloNeto999 and Minnesota United FC’s Lamps – advanced from the Global Series Playoffs to the 32-player eWorld Cup, the first held since 2019. Neto, the 2022 eMLS Cup winner, will be competing in his second eWorld Cup.
The duo will be joined by former New York City FC eMLS representative and 2021 eMLS Cup champion DidyChrisLito.
That trio is guaranteed $10,000 each in prize money for reaching the event as part of a $500,000 total purse.
The FIFAe World Cup will be held from July 14 to July 17 in Copenhagen, Denmark.