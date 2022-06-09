Seven eMLS FIFA stars headed to EA Sports FIFA Global Series Playoffs

Seven eMLS players have qualified for the 2022 EA Sports FIFA Global Series Playoffs, the first global 1-on-1 pro tournament held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
That means eMLS representatives will make up about 5% of the 128-player field for the event on June 30-July 3 in London, England. They’ll compete for $500,000 in total prize money as well as one of the 32 spots in the FIFA eWorld Cup.
Below is the breakdown of the Global Series Playoff prize money:
|
Rank
|
Number of winners
|
Prize money amount (USD)
|
Top 32 (eWorld Cup qualifiers)
|
32
|
$10,000
|
33-48
|
16
|
$5,000
|
49-64
|
16
|
$2,250
|
65-128
|
64
|
$1,000
All seven qualified via automatic berths from their eMLS Cup finishes or their FIFA Global Series rankings. Here’s who will be representing eMLS:
Qualified via eMLS Cup finish
- PauloNeto (Atlanta United)
- KingCJ10 (D.C. United)
- GoalMachine (Toronto FC)
Qualified via FIFA Global Series Rankings
- Lamps (Minnesota United FC)
- Adamou__99 (Houston Dynamo FC)
- Alekzandur (Sporting Kansas City)
- Vini Leiva (Atlanta United)
Former NYCFC eMLS player and 2021 eMLS Cup champion DidyChrisLito will also be among the 128-player field at the event, which effectively serves as a qualifier for the FIFAe World Cup.
Should any of the seven eMLS representatives advance, they’ll duel for the world’s most prestigious FIFA honor two weeks later. The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs from July 14-17 in Copenhagen.