Emanuel Reynoso "brighter" in Minnesota United goalscoring outburst

That the Argentine No. 10 recorded two assists in Saturday’s 3-1 home win over the Colorado Rapids, the Loons’ first multi-goal game of the 2022 season? The math adds up there.

Just ask head coach Adrian Heath, who credited an off-field development with Reynoso’s best game this year.

“I thought he was better tonight,” Heath said. “I’m not saying it’s the reason why, but his family are here now. They arrived this week. I thought I just sensed him being a little bit brighter this week and himself and around the group. These are the little things that people don’t really know about. He’ll be delighted that his family is here.