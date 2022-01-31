El Salvador vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Canada can practically taste the celebratory champagne, moving even closer to FIFA World Cup qualification for the first time in 34 years after a convincing 2-0 home win over the United States at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday.

Les Rouges are the lone undefeated team in the Octagonal stage of qualification and can all but book a Qatar 2022 ticket with a positive result against an El Salvador side that bounced back from a loss at the United States to earn a 2-0 road win over Honduras on Sunday.

While Canada are four points clear of the United States and Mexico in the table, El Salvador sit sixth and with considerable ground to make up to catch fourth-place Panama. Canada also previously rolled to a 3-0 home victory over El Salvador on Matchday 3.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's road trip for Canada.

When

  • Wednesday, Feb. 2 | 9:00 pm ET

Where

  • Estadio Cuscatlán | San Salvador, El Salvador

How to watch and stream

  • OneSoccer, Paramount+

El Salvador

El Salvador rebounded from a 1-0 loss to the United States to eliminate Honduras from World Cup contention, 2-0, in San Pedro Sula on Sunday, snapping a five-watch winless run in the Octagonal.

Nelson Bonilla opened the scoring on 35 minutes and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Darwin Ceren closed it out with a stoppage-time insurance goal for La Selecta's second victory of the final round of qualification.

Hugo Perez's team faces long odds to reach Qatar 2022, but the dream is still faintly alive.

Canada

Canada are absolutely buzzing right now after a 2-0 defeat of the United States in frigid Hamilton that left little doubt that Les Rouges are currently Concacaf's top team. And they did it without the influential duo of left back/attacker Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and midfielder Stephen Eustáquio (Porto).

Cyle Larin became the CanMNT's all-time leading scorer with a seventh-minute goal, his leading fifth of the Octagonal stage. Milan Borjan produced a sensational save to deny Weston McKennie just before halftime and former Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown left back Sam Adekugbe closed out a Man of the Match performance with a stoppage-time goal to put the celebration at Tim Hortons Field into third gear.

The win moved Canada four points clear of both the United States and Canada and five points ahead of fourth-place Panama with four matches remaining.

Now, they'll hope for another three points in Central America after opening this winter window with a 2-0 win at Honduras.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Canada
Official: Toronto FC sign Carlos Salcedo from Tigres UANL as Yeferson Soteldo departs
Official: Toronto FC sign Carlos Salcedo from Tigres UANL as Yeferson Soteldo departs
MLS NEXT Pro Clubs Build Rosters Ahead of Inaugural 2022 Season

MLS NEXT Pro Clubs Build Rosters Ahead of Inaugural 2022 Season
Report: Real Salt Lake pursue Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuellar
Report: Real Salt Lake pursue Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuellar
Colorado Rapids transfer defender Auston Trusty to Arsenal
Colorado Rapids transfer defender Auston Trusty to Arsenal
Vancouver Whitecaps FC transfer forward Theo Bair to Scotland's St Johnstone FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC transfer forward Theo Bair to Scotland's St Johnstone FC
Honduras bounceback job: Another gut check for Gregg Berhalter & USMNT
Honduras bounceback job: Another gut check for Gregg Berhalter & USMNT
