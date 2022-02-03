How Canada beat El Salvador to all but secure Qatar 2022 World Cup spot

Here are three takeaways from Canada’s latest celebratory evening; a Qatar 2022 spot is all but secured for the Concacaf Octagonal’s first-place nation.

The Canadian men’s national team extended their winning streak to six games thanks to a narrow 2-0 victory at El Salvador in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier, closing the winter window on a high note.

Tied 0-0 after an hour, Cyle Larin – a second-half substitute in this one – went bombing down the right flank and saw his Besiktas teammate, Atiba Hutchinson, darting towards goal. He fed the 38-year-old midfielder at the near post, but the ball somehow bounced off the post, off an El Salvador defender, off Hutchinson's back, looped over goalkeeper Kevin Carabantes and went in.

For all the world-class goals that Canada have scored in this qualifying cycle, Wednesday’s winner was certainly unique.

Nonetheless, they all count the same and it helped Canada maintain their lead atop the table, undefeated through 11 matches and winning three straight 2-0 games after previously downing the United States and Honduras.

"Obviously a very lucky goal but it crossed the line, and in football, sometimes you need that luck.”

"Didn't know much of it, to be honest,” Hutchinson admitted after the game. “From what I remember, Cyle made a good effort at getting free of his man, staying on his feet, not going down to ground. Once he got into the clear, I just tried to make my run first post … he played in a good ball [and] I think I got a touch. It hit off the post and after that, I don't know what happened.

It was Hutchinson’s second goal in as many games against El Salvador but this had to be the most bizarre of the pair.

Playing their third World Cup qualifier in a week in their third different country, a couple of changes were expected for Canada on Wednesday.

As it turns out, half the team ended up switching out. Hutchinson, Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy, Stephen Eustaquio, Junior Hoilett and Liam Millar all drew into the lineup with mixed results.

Hutchinson and Eustaquio were their usual consistent selves. They orchestrated well and did not skip a beat after missing one and two games, respectively. Kennedy continued his strong performances, and even Henry was solid next to him.

But the effects of playing three matches in a week, coupled with the travel and the heavy pitch, all seemed to influence the final product just as much as the changes.

"This was one of the toughest places I have ever been,” Eustaquio said of the conditions in San Salvador. “Hard grass, hard environment, the weather was very hot. ... A lot of noise everywhere. But we stood together. We had some hard moments during the game, but at the same time we knew it was normal and we wanted a nine-point window and we got it.