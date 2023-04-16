El Rey del Trafico! LAFC's Carlos Vela hits another record with top-corner golazo

Was there any surprise Carlos Vela would be the first to strike in the 18th edition of El Trafico?
Goal: C. Vela vs. LA, 22'
Vela’s goal, his first of two in the match, was his 11th all-time against the LA Galaxy and came against the run of play with the hosts dictating terms early in a match that started at a frenetic pace. But it was a turnover by Gaston Brugman that started the sequence that was capped by yet another Vela highlight El Trafico goal.
Vela, who also scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, overtook Zlatan Ibrahimovic as El Trafico’s regular season goals leader with 10. The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner also leads across all competitions with 12 goals.