Matchday

El Rey del Trafico! LAFC's Carlos Vela hits another record with top-corner golazo

041623_Vela_goal-new

Was there any surprise Carlos Vela would be the first to strike in the 18th edition of El Trafico?

The Mexican superstar opened the scoring for LAFC on Sunday against the LA Galaxy with a golazo, taking a deflected ball that opportunistically landed at his feet and tucked it inside the far post to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Goal: C. Vela vs. LA, 22'

LAFC_Vela_Carlos_HEA_1080x1080
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Vela’s goal, his first of two in the match, was his 11th all-time against the LA Galaxy and came against the run of play with the hosts dictating terms early in a match that started at a frenetic pace. But it was a turnover by Gaston Brugman that started the sequence that was capped by yet another Vela highlight El Trafico goal.

Vela, who also scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, overtook Zlatan Ibrahimovic as El Trafico’s regular season goals leader with 10. The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner also leads across all competitions with 12 goals.

Matchday Los Angeles Football Club Carlos Vela

Related Stories

Undefeated LAFC claim first El Trafico road win,  LA Galaxy rue "colossal mistakes" 
Galaxy gift El Trafico to LAFC, Red Bulls blew it with Carnell & more from Matchday 8
What rivalry? Schmetzer slams Seattle Sounders after another loss to Portland Timbers
More News
More News
Undefeated LAFC claim first El Trafico road win,  LA Galaxy rue "colossal mistakes" 

Undefeated LAFC claim first El Trafico road win,  LA Galaxy rue "colossal mistakes" 
Galaxy gift El Trafico to LAFC, Red Bulls blew it with Carnell & more from Matchday 8
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Galaxy gift El Trafico to LAFC, Red Bulls blew it with Carnell & more from Matchday 8
El Rey del Trafico! LAFC's Carlos Vela hits another record with top-corner golazo

El Rey del Trafico! LAFC's Carlos Vela hits another record with top-corner golazo
Your Sunday Kickoff: Big El Trafico today! CITY make a statement & Portland shock Seattle
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Big El Trafico today! CITY make a statement & Portland shock Seattle
What rivalry? Schmetzer slams Seattle Sounders after another loss to Portland Timbers

What rivalry? Schmetzer slams Seattle Sounders after another loss to Portland Timbers
Tim Ream: Thierry Henry "showed me what it is to be a professional"

Tim Ream: Thierry Henry "showed me what it is to be a professional"
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles Football Club | April 16, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles Football Club | April 16, 2023
Goal: M. Delgado vs. LAFC, 84'
0:43

Goal: M. Delgado vs. LAFC, 84'
Goal: R. Hollingshead vs. LA, 70'
0:47

Goal: R. Hollingshead vs. LA, 70'
PK Goal: C. Vela vs. LA, 68'
0:37

PK Goal: C. Vela vs. LA, 68'
More Video