Eight candidates to fill head coaching vacancies around MLS

This may be another shot in the dark, as the Leicester City assistant has publicly stated a goal to become the first African to manage in the Premier League. Toure is one of the rising stars in the coaching world, so he will probably achieve that goal one day. But will he want an EPL post to be his first head coaching job? Perhaps the 40-year-old will prefer to get his managerial feet wet with a bit less pressure. And like Nesta, his defensive pedigree could really help, well, most of the teams that will be looking for a new leader. Brimstone Cup rivals Chicago and FC Dallas could certainly use him.