Report: Antonio Conte "would like to go to America" to coach in MLS

Will Antonio Conte be the next big-name overseas coach to land in Major League Soccer?
The Italian is being linked with the vacant Tottenham job after his departure from Inter Milan by mutual consent after just two years and a Scudetto title win — the club’s first in 11 years — this spring. But the well decorated 51-year-old, who also captured silverware with Bari and Juventus in Italy and Chelsea in the Premier League and coached the Italian national team, is reportedly expressing interest in coaching in MLS.
“I would like to have experience abroad,” Conte said in a wide-ranging interview with DAZN. “I would like to go to America.”
First, there's the ongoing saga with the Spurs job. That possible move, though, doesn't appear to be an imminent one.
Conte put forth a timeline of five years to test out the MLS waters, so it remains to be seen if a stateside move could eventually be in the cards.