Eight biggest Western Conference games that'll mold the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race

Vancouver may have been knocked off their win streak, but the Whitecaps are eager to get back in the saddle because they're still hot on the last playoff spot's tail. The problem for them this weekend is few are performing more consistently right now than Colorado, who defend solidly and score efficiently (only New England and Orlando City have a better goal-per-shot attempt rate). Just one problem for the Rapids, though: The Whitecaps are actually 3-0-1 in the last four Rocky Mountain meetings. Both sides are revved up in hot table pursuit mode, so expect a hard clash this weekend.