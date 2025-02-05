Eastern Conference breakout players: Who's primed for 2025 leap?

We're back with part two of our team-by-team Breakout Player preview (you know one when you see one!).

Confidence level: Not great, Bob. I think the Reds will struggle badly this year, so it’ll be tough for anyone to look good.

Still, force me to pick one from Toronto and it’s him. I’m betting on talent.

Spicer 's got a new coach in 2025, which probably means a new role as nobody’s going to try to copy John Herdman’s lopsided 3-4-2-1. Instead, Robin Fraser’s got the team running the 4-3-2-1 Christmas Tree early in preseason and I’ve got to tell you: I’m not exactly sure where Spicer fits there unless they’re really committed to making him an attacking left back (I love that idea, for what it’s worth).

Injuries limited both the minutes and the effectiveness of the 2024 No. 1 overall SuperDraft pick during his rookie season, but I actually thought he was quite promising – and often just straight-up good – in his time on the field. I just wish we’d gotten to see more of it.

Confidence level: Medium. Olney will get minutes this year, but I'm guessing he starts the season fairly low on the depth chart and has to play his way into a bigger role. It might not truly happen for him until 2026 or even 2027.

Still, he will run himself into the ground getting into good spots, and do the same pressing and tracking back when necessary. Sporting director Ernst Tanner was pretty explicit in the offseason that he wanted more of that.

I think the player who most stands to benefit from Jack McGlynn’s departure to Houston is Olney . A product of the Union ’s academy (kind of) like McGlynn , Olney’s more of an attacker than any midfield orchestrator. Playing as a shuttler in Philly’s diamond – Quinn Sullivan ’s role, but on the other side – suits him, even if he’s not really the same type of player. While McGlynn was that conductor, and Sullivan is a north-south runner, Olney is more of a dribbling 10 who has been learning to play a little bit wider since moving to the Union.

And his numbers were really good, with 12g/4a in 1,800 minutes across all competitions. The advanced data from FBRef says none of that was a fluke:

You could argue Enrique broke out during the second half of last season when he won the starting No. 9 job over Duncan McGuire and DP Luis Muriel . That’s pretty significant!

Confidence level: Very, very high. Enrique might already be the best defensive forward in the league. By the end of the year, he’ll be regarded as an elite scorer as well.

Those elite defensive numbers will keep him on the field from the whistle this year. If he gets 2,500 minutes in the league, then we’re talking “Julián Carranza, 2022”-type buzz. And probably a move to a similar-sized club as Feyenoord.

Confidence level: High. I don’t think he’ll be a starter, but end up around 2,000 minutes anyway. And it’s impossible not to notice him when he’s out there.

That is incredibly useful for a team that never wants to waste a single transition moment. Donkor won't vivisect opponents with his passing, which is just functional, but he tilts the field anyway.

The Ghanaian got out there for just under 1,000 minutes last year and was awesome. Both his stamina and field coverage are insane, but what really sets him apart from most central midfielders of his profile is his ability to get forward on the dribble, rapidly take space and eliminate opposing defenders.

Of the two, Fernández seemed to have more of a knack for producing spectacular moments, but Ojeda ’s off-ball work really caught the eye and spoke of a higher goalscoring upside. The dude will happily dribble into the box, but also understands how to set a defender up and time his run off-ball to be a threat on the back post. The Pigeons needed that badly once Malachi Jones went down, and I still can’t figure out why Ojeda didn’t get more run.

Flip a coin between him and Julián Fernández , NYCFC 's other South American U22 Initiative winger who spent virtually all of last year buried on the bench despite looking dangerous and often being productive whenever they got on the field.

Confidence level: High. Given the Revs ' commitment to developing academy products over the past few years, and what their left-back depth chart looks like right now, Miller could be the youngest regular starter in MLS.

He’s got more levels he can hit. People will notice as he does so.

The next step is tactical refinement, to go along with honing technique on the ball. Miller’s not as advanced in either of those facets as he is physically, though it’s not like he was out of his depth. He just looked like a pretty good MLS fullback who added a ton of verticality.

This one’s easy. Miller got onto the field as a 16-year-old last year, getting over 900 minutes between the regular season and Leagues Cup , and didn’t look out of place. He was, in fact, one of the fastest players in the entire league as per Sportec’s tracking data.

Confidence level: Low-ish. I’m not sure 1v1 stuff is a big part of B.J. Callaghan’s gameplan, and that lack of end product – which has been a thing at all levels for Pérez – is tough to look past. But hopefully it all snaps into place this season.

Pérez does and showed it during his 230-ish minutes with the first team, on loan from the Galaxy , last season. He ended up with just an assist, as he still has trouble producing end product. But when Pérez was out there, the threat he presented with the ball on his foot opened up space for the likes of Mukhtar. Also, “create space for your team’s best player” is basically job No. 1 for all role players in this game.

Pérez does something no other player on Nashville ’s roster can: take opponents on 1v1 and beat them. Hany Mukhtar doesn’t do that, neither does Jacob Shaffelburg , and Alex Muyl definitely doesn’t. You could argue nobody in the ‘Yotes’ five-year history has done that – not with any regularity or notable effectiveness, anyway.

I really liked what I saw from Campell with the USMNT last month. At times he seemed to be playing in the old John Stones role (i.e., a center back who comes off the line and into central midfield both in and out of possession).

This is a lot to ask of a relatively young defender, but he was up for it throughout, not just with his ability to read the game and do the defensive work, but with his ability to dribble past the first line of opponents and compromise their pressing scheme and overall shape. He looked Robin Jansson-esque, and as I’ve said repeatedly over the past few years, Jansson is my favorite center back to watch in all of MLS.

Campbell was a central midfielder in his youth days, so this comfort level makes sense. He just hadn’t been asked or allowed to show much of it in MLS so far (I’m hoping that changes in 2025).