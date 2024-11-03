DRAMA! Atlanta United force Game 3 with Inter Miami & Lionel Messi

The all-decisive match is set for Nov. 9 at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), with the winner facing Orlando City SC or Charlotte FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Atlanta winger Xande Silva delivered a knock-out blow to Lionel Messi & Co. in the 94th minute, rifling home from atop the 18-yard box to delight the home crowd of nearly 69,000 fans.

Silva's goal followed an end-to-end second half, which included Derrick Williams equalizing in the 58th minute. The center back powerfully headed Pedro Amador's cross past Drake Callender, injecting belief in the Five Stripes.

Inter Miami, who won 2-1 in Game 1, took a first-half lead through David Martínez (40'). After Brad Guzan's error, the on-loan center back received Federico Redondo's squared pass and chipped into an empty net.