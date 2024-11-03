DRAMA! Atlanta United force Game 3 with Inter Miami & Lionel Messi

Atlanta United have forced Game 3 in their Round One Best-of-3 Series with Inter Miami CF, battling back for a 2-1 victory over the Supporters' Shield champions Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The all-decisive match is set for Nov. 9 at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), with the winner facing Orlando City SC or Charlotte FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Atlanta winger Xande Silva delivered a knock-out blow to Lionel Messi & Co. in the 94th minute, rifling home from atop the 18-yard box to delight the home crowd of nearly 69,000 fans.
Silva's goal followed an end-to-end second half, which included Derrick Williams equalizing in the 58th minute. The center back powerfully headed Pedro Amador's cross past Drake Callender, injecting belief in the Five Stripes.
Inter Miami, who won 2-1 in Game 1, took a first-half lead through David Martínez (40'). After Brad Guzan's error, the on-loan center back received Federico Redondo's squared pass and chipped into an empty net.
Despite Inter Miami having chances aplenty to end the series, especially through Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, Silva ultimately had the final word.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: We have ourselves a series, folks. Inter Miami (No. 1 seed) are still favored to advance, but Atlanta (No. 9 seed) are proving quite the adversary. The Five Stripes are now 2W-1L-1D against Tata Martino's side this year, and they're one match away from completing an all-time postseason upset. As a reminder: Inter Miami are only two weeks removed from capping the best-ever MLS regular season, earning a record 74 points, and boast arguably the most talented roster in league history.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Five minutes after subbing on, Xande Silva delivered an epic playoff moment.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Atlanta's thrilling comeback? It all started with another seeing-eye assist from Pedro Amador.
Next Up
- ATL: Saturday, Nov. 9 at Inter Miami CF | 8 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Round One Best-of-3 Series, Game 3
- MIA: Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Atlanta United | 8 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Round One Best-of-3 Series, Game 3