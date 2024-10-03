Drake Callender makes Supporters' Shield-clinching PK save: "Be ready for anything"

COLUMBUS -- With Inter Miami CF ’s opportunity to clinch the Supporters’ Shield hanging in the balance, Drake Callender made the biggest save of his season.

The Columbus Crew , fighting down a goal and down a man, drew a penalty in the 84th minute after an Ian Fray handball in the box. Cucho Hernández had potted a penalty kick just over 20 minutes earlier. But this time, Callender parried away the attempt — preserving a 3-2 win and a celebration for Miami.

“You have to be ready for anything in these games, especially when the stakes are high,” Callender said after the game. “I haven't made many penalty saves this year, so I said, ‘I at least gotta make one of the two tonight.’ Fortunately I was able to.

"To be able to contribute to the team like this and help win another trophy is a really good feeling.”

Game-defining moment

Callender was one of multiple heroes for Miami on a night in which they needed the full three points to clinch the Shield. Lionel Messi scored two first-half goals in quick succession, and Luis Suárez knocked home a third to go up 3-1. But it was Callender who shut the door at the end.

“It was one moment out of a 90-minute game that the whole team fought hard for,” Callender said. “Everyone worked so hard throughout the year to get to this point and put ourselves in this position to win a trophy. Our team executed tonight.”

With their first-ever Supporters' Shield secured, Miami (20W-4L-8D, 68 points) have two games remaining to break the MLS record single-season points record of 73, set by the 2021 New England Revolution.

The Herons will then begin the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One against the Eastern Conference Wild Card winner. Should they reach MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, Gerardo Martino's side will have homefield advantage throughout.