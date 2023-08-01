Down goes Chivas! Sporting KC eliminate Mexican giants from Leagues Cup

Children’s Mercy Park has been the site of some of Sporting Kansas City ’s biggest games and triumphs — an MLS Cup Final in 2013, US Open Cup finals in 2012 and 2017 and vital Concacaf Champions League matches as well.

SKC longtime coach Peter Vermes, who has been there for all of it, recognized Monday’s Leagues Cup group finale against Chivas de Guadalajara with having the same significance — win or go home.

“Instead of us worrying about entertaining tonight, the most important thing was to get to win,” Vermes said.

And that’s just what Sporting did. As they've done throughout the years at Children’s Mercy Park, they won a big game, edging Chivas, 1-0, thanks to Johnny Russell’s first-half goal.

As a result, in a group that featured the MLS Supporters’ Shield leaders in FC Cincinnati and the Liga MX Apertura leaders in Chivas, Sporting survived and advanced into the tournament's Round of 32.

It was SKC’s first 1-0 win of the 2023 season, another important factor in any final and especially against Mexican opposition.

“The management of the game is so important against Mexican teams because they're incredibly smart on how to find moments to steal something from you even when you're not paying attention,” he said. “Tonight our focus and concentration was very good for the 90 minutes.”