Djordje Mihailovic to Europe? World Cup hopes may hinge on it

Djordje Mihailovic is in fantastic form for CF Montréal , to the point where it’s earned him a call-up to the US men’s national team 's June camp – one of two before this fall’s World Cup.

“The only way that Djordje Mihailovic will vault himself up this ladder is with a move to Europe,” Davies said. “If there's ever a time to make that move, it would be now because he's playing with the utmost confidence. He is fit and he'd be getting a full preseason. You have to factor in all of those things. And then he would get an opportunity because whoever is paying for him is getting him in preseason and they're obviously trusting him to be the future, the answer.”

That was the subject of passionate debate on Extratime’s latest episode , and former USMNT and MLS forward Charlie Davies was clear on his perspective.

But would too much change hurt his short window for a late push onto the USMNT’s Qatar 2022 roster? Or is it a necessary move to more firmly enter manager Gregg Berhalter’s plans and make what’s likely a 26-man roster?

The midfielder's run, with 7g/2a across 13 matches this year, has sparked some serious Landon Donovan MLS MVP buzz as well. And it’s certainly contributed to growing speculation of if he’ll be transferred to a European club this summer.

The possibility isn’t far-fetched, as Mihailovic trained this past winter at Serie A’s Bologna, which is also under CFM owner Joey Saputo’s sporting umbrella. He’s been linked to a host of European clubs in recent months, too, some more credibly than others.

But David Gass, in light of Mihailovic's World Cup aspirations, isn’t convinced a move to Europe benefits him more than staying in MLS. He struck a timing/fit-is-everything outlook, referencing FC Dallas’ sale of USMNT striker Ricardo to Pepi to Bundesliga side Augsburg last January.

“Let's say they start me slow. They want to get my feet wet so that what happened to Ricardo Pepi doesn't happen,” Gass said. “Now it's September 20th for a November World Cup and I haven't started a game and I go from MVP frontrunner in Major League Soccer to 'I come off the bench and I try and make an impact at Bologna.'”

Of course, the World Cup isn’t the only factor Mihailovic would consider around a European move. But it’s certainly a key motivator for the Chicago Fire FC homegrown product, who has six caps and last featured for the USMNT in a December 2020 friendly vs. El Salvador.

Still, should the 23-year-old strike while the iron’s hot, if a proposed deal makes sense for the player and club? It’s an emphatic yes from Davies, who referenced how a European move benefited now-Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson, a Philadelphia Union homegrown product who just garnered a $30 million transfer fee from Red Bull Salzburg.