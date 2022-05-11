How Gregg Berhalter's advice helped turn Djordje Mihailovic into an MVP candidate

Djordje Mihailovic prefers assists to goals. He’s made no secret of that. The CF Montréal midfielder gets more joy from that final pass that leads to a teammate’s goal, recording 16 assists last season, just two behind last year's Landon Donovan MVP winner Carles Gil 's 18.

“The World Cup is something that motivates me,” Mihailovic said. “When that’s the kind of tip the coach of the national team is telling me then I really have to do my best to achieve that.”

But when US men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter told Mihailovic at January camp that he’d like to see more goals out of him, those words resonated with the former Chicago Fire FC homegrown in the simplest of ways, as he wants to be on that plane to Qatar to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup this November.

“I say it all the time, I prefer assisting versus scoring. I don’t know, I just prefer it,” Mihailovic said to co-hosts Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins on The Call Up . “Last year, 16 assists, it really felt good and I was second behind [Carles] Gil. I wanted to be first, but I love being the guy that makes the final pass, creating the chance.”

So Mihailovic went into analytical mode this offseason.

“In terms of scoring, I really took a long look at my shooting situation from last year,” he said. “I scored four goals out of maybe 60 shots and 15, 16 were on targets out of 60 shots. I just thought this can’t be, this is not how you’re going to be a goal scorer in any league. That was the main thing I tried to focus on.”

The difference has been clear this season. Mihailovic has already surpassed last year’s goal total — he has five goals on 18 shots, 11 on target, and combined with four assists, he’s in the early conversation for MVP.