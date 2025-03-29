Djordje Mihailovic & Colorado Rapids hit another gear: "We've raised the bar"

Thanks to Djordje Mihailovic , the Colorado Rapids are back on track.

“The guys met the demands tonight,” head coach Chris Armas told reporters after the final whistle at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. “They really earned those three points, and they're a really important three points for us as we climb higher.”

Coming off a painful 3-0 loss against the Portland Timbers , the Rapids rebounded in a big way on Saturday, defeating Charlotte FC 2-0 at home on the strength of a brace from their club-record signing.

Djordje busts out

Mihailovic opened his 2025 MLS account in Matchday 6, breaking a 0-0 deadlock in the 78th minute. The 26-year-old USMNT midfielder tracked an Omir Fernández run down the left flank, broke loose in the box and glanced a one-touch finish past Kristijan Kahlina.

He put the game out of reach three minutes later with a classy finish from the penalty spot.

“Today was a really good reaction from our team after the last game,” Armas said. “We think as a staff, it might have been our best performance since our Leagues Cup run last year [third-place finish].