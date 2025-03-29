Djordje Mihailovic & Colorado Rapids hit another gear: "We've raised the bar"

Thanks to Djordje Mihailovic, the Colorado Rapids are back on track.
Coming off a painful 3-0 loss against the Portland Timbers, the Rapids rebounded in a big way on Saturday, defeating Charlotte FC 2-0 at home on the strength of a brace from their club-record signing.
“The guys met the demands tonight,” head coach Chris Armas told reporters after the final whistle at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. “They really earned those three points, and they're a really important three points for us as we climb higher.”
Djordje busts out
Mihailovic opened his 2025 MLS account in Matchday 6, breaking a 0-0 deadlock in the 78th minute. The 26-year-old USMNT midfielder tracked an Omir Fernández run down the left flank, broke loose in the box and glanced a one-touch finish past Kristijan Kahlina.
He put the game out of reach three minutes later with a classy finish from the penalty spot.
“Today was a really good reaction from our team after the last game,” Armas said. “We think as a staff, it might have been our best performance since our Leagues Cup run last year [third-place finish].
“It was a good game. Physically, we were up for it. Tactically, we were organized and smart. Technically, we were able to make a few plays … It was a good team performance and a good shutout at home.”
"Stick with the plan"
The Rapids put together an impressive collective effort, peppering 22 shots toward Kahlina’s net, including six on target. But it was Mihailovic, a January 2024 arrival from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for a reported fee north of $3 million, who led the way.
“We know we love to put teams in fast games here given the environment that we’re in,” Mihailovic said. “We stick with the plan, and that’s what gets us the first goal.”
Colorado have now taken 11 points from six games, making their way up the Western Conference standings. They’ll hope to follow up this performance with a heavyweight clash at West-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC on April 5 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
“That should become the benchmark,” Armas said. “We’ve raised the bar.”