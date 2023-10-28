Diego Luna: How tattoos & family inspire Real Salt Lake's "Moon Boy"

Diego Luna ’s parents might not have known exactly what they were signing on for. But that’s water under the bridge at this point.

Luna is the person and player he is because of his family. The youngest of four siblings, he grew up in a soccer-mad household in the San Jose, California suburb of Sunnyvale. Diego’s father Alberto was a professional player back in the 1980s, playing for the pre-MLS Earthquakes, indoor’s San Diego Sockers and Milwaukee Wave among others before moving into coaching. His older brothers Armando and Gio, and later his big sister Kristal, followed dad into the coaching world.

“It was always just an artistic thing and something that I enjoyed. I just like it,” Luna told MLSsoccer.com in a wide-ranging conversation this week. “I like how they look, and it might sound a little weird, but I've learned to use them as kind of therapy.”

The answer to that is actually more useful than you might think. It can begin to sketch the outlines of Luna’s uncommon soccer journey, of his strong roots in the game, and his decision to remove himself from them, at least geographically. And of the remarkable growth that’s made him perhaps the most important player on a trophy-chasing team despite his relatively tender age.

When you watch Real Salt Lake ’s young attacker play, you may notice his creativity, his dynamism, his scurrying work rate. On first viewing, you’ll probably take note of his well-inked skin, too, and perhaps ponder how someone could accumulate so many tattoos in just 20 years of life.

“My training was at 7 pm. So I would go be there for their first training, from 4 pm, and I would stay there and be on the field all day until my training at 7 pm with my team, and then after that head home, dinner and then start the day over again.”

“We weren't the wealthiest family, we came from not a lot of money. So we all lived in an apartment together, me and my brother and my sister, my oldest brother lived in a city nearby. And it was kind of just school, and after school, I was at the soccer field from 3:30 pm to around 8:30 pm, because my dad and my whole family coaches,” he explained.

“I felt stuck. I felt like I wasn't improving,” he recalled. “My dream was always to play professional. I wasn't going to go to college, I wasn't going to do something else, it was going to play soccer. And I think I took the big risk of leaving home at 15 and went to Arizona.”

It’s similarly hard to imagine why, at just 15, he would decide he needed to leave all that behind.

It’s hard to imagine a more optimal environment in which a young player could hone the fundamentals, and his talent did not go unnoticed. Luna earned a spot in the San Jose Earthquakes ’ academy and began getting US youth national team call-ups at the Under-14 level.

“I think it comes with having the ball at my feet five hours a day, where I'm just like, roaming around, talking to people and waiting for my training, but the ball’s at my feet,” he said. “So it's just building that mind-to-foot ratio where you just know where the ball is, you don't have to look. You’re kind of just playing with it, doing little tricks and stuff. So I think it definitely helped me and definitely built my style of play.”

Ball is, and always has been, life in the Luna family, and it’s not hard to see the legacy of that in Diego’s style and technique.

“It was a very difficult decision. Coming from a Latino background,” said Luna, “you stay with your family and you're there and they help you and everyone helps each other there. So leaving my family at that young age was hard on my mom, especially … It's like, it's not a joke anymore. You have to do this, because you're taking a big risk.”

Barça AZ offered him a full scholarship and access to an environment that he and they believed could push him closer to his best. His parents were taken aback, but eventually signed off.

“I went out there for three days, I think it was on a Wednesday,” he said. “Came back Friday, and moved there Sunday.”

Luna had scored a goal for his Quakes team in a U.S. Soccer Development Academy match vs. Barça AZ, and one of the latter’s directors took notice. Conversations ensued, and when Luna visited the campus, he knew right away that this was the next step he needed.

Casa Grande, specifically, the small, remote town halfway between Phoenix and Tucson that is the home of Barça Residency Academy USA, an immersive development program affiliated with Spanish superclub FC Barcelona which has produced a growing list of pros like Julián Araujo, Matthew Hoppe and Caden Clark . (Ironically, RSL once operated their own residential program there as well.)

When he scores goals, Luna kisses that very first tattoo, and the one that inscribes the name of his mother, Susana, on his wrist.

“That's something that I've used and it's helped me. Whenever I'm feeling really down or really angry and stressful, sometimes I go get a nice little tattoo that might not have meaning. But in that moment it's relieving everything from me and it's helping me in a big way. Because then I feel free and I feel open and I leave that tattoo shop feeling like OK, I'm good.”

“It relaxes me. It kind of takes out all the anger and the emotions and the sadness and stuff in me, it kind of takes it out on the needle. As weird as it sounds, it works,” he said.

So began a tattoo habit that rapidly grew into something both aesthetic and therapeutic, as the buzz of the machine and the fleeting pain it inflicts helped him manage the feelings of separation and stress that sometimes piled up atop all the other powerful emotions of teenage life.

“The guy who did my tattoo – they signed the waiver and everything, right, and my parents left,” Luna recounted. “He was like yeah, since your parents already signed your waiver, they don't have to be here anymore for the tattoos you get. Like, they basically signed you up. So I was like, oh really?”

Inevitably, Diego missed his loved ones back in California, and was particularly pained to be nearly 800 miles from home when his brother welcomed a daughter, the first member of the family’s next generation, into the world. So Diego convinced his mom and dad to sign off on his first ink, centered on his niece’s birth date, when they visited him in Arizona.

Which brings us back to Luna’s rich palette of tattoos. It all started with one simple design – a cross and a date on his forearm.

“It's strictly soccer, strictly academics. And if you're not there to do what you're meant to do, then you're wasting your time. And it shows – the percentage of people coming out of that academy, going pro, getting scholarships, it shows. Once you commit to that you're gonna come out with some sort of success, whether that be pro, whether that be college.”

“You're not there to mess around, you're not there to slack off,” he explained. “You got to commit because, one, you're leaving your family, you're leaving everything and two, you're throwing your social life away, in a sense. You're throwing the high school experience, you're throwing the parties, are throwing whatever you want to say, away.

As much as he’d gained from those family ties and the common thread of soccer that ran through them, Diego felt he needed to commit to his dreams, even at a cost. Quiet Casa Grande offered a clear pathway, and few distractions – “strictly business,” in Luna’s words.

USL to RSL

As his ink multiplied, so did the interest from professional clubs. With Luna prospering in Casa Grande and well entrenched in the US U-20 national team’s player pool, USL Championship clubs New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive FC, as well as Atlanta United, his hometown Quakes and other MLS sides sought to recruit him.

Here again, the teenager would show perspective beyond his years.

“I needed another step. So I’m climbing up the stairway, right? And I thought going into an MLS team, if they put me on that second team on their second division, I didn't feel like it would have been a change from the academy level I was playing at,” he said. “Just like Barça, I went to El Paso for three days, trained there twice, came back and before even leaving – while I was at the airport in El Paso – I told my family, this is where I want to be. I want to come here, this is where I want to grow. This is where I want to take my next step.”

Luna credits Mark Lowry, Locomotive’s head coach when he arrived in 2021, for helping him maintain his upward trajectory as he quickly became one of the second-division league’s top attackers, scoring nine goals and five assists in his first USL Championship campaign. With Luna looking like a lock for a leading role in the United States’ 2023 U-20 World Cup cycle, suitors flocked both from within MLS and abroad.

RSL would win that race in June of last year, paying El Paso a reported $250,000 transfer fee which marked a new record for USL-to-MLS transactions as well as $50,000 in allocation money to the Earthquakes to acquire his homegrown rights.

As solid as Salt Lake’s youth-development credentials are, this move raised some eyebrows. The track record of the Claret-and-Cobalt’s no-nonsense head coach Pablo Mastroeni suggests a defensive bent and a trust in veterans. How would he handle this undersized creative maverick who was set to be called away from his club for weeks at a time by the US U-20s?

Early returns were not particularly promising. Luna played just 310 MLS minutes (13 matches, three starts) last season, with zero goals and assists, as he shuttled back and forth to international duty and struggled to settle in another new location.

“That was the most difficult jump I've had in my career so far,” he said. “It was a very difficult first six months with RSL. That half of the season that I was here, I didn't score any goals, I didn't get any assists. It was a difficult place mentally where I had to deal with, wow, OK, what's going on now? What do I have to do to stay positive? I'm farther from my family, I'm in another state and I have all these things going on.”

Luna had to come to grips with his best role in RSL’s default 4-4-2 formation under Mastroeni, and his responsibilities therein. A young talent known for creative grace had to prove that he could grind, too.