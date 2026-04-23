LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

The LA Galaxy welcome Real Salt Lake for a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash, with both sides looking to gain ground in the Western Conference.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, April 26 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Record
- 11th in Western Conference
- 9 points, 2W-4L-3D
What to know
The 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions hope to return to winning ways when they return home for Matchday 10.
Since being eliminated in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals by LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca, LA are winless in their last two matches (both on the road). Additionally, DP striker João Klauss suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined through the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
Nonetheless, the six-time MLS Cup winners have plenty of firepower, led by German icon Marco Reus alongside DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil.
To make matters even more interesting, Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria will be facing his brother, Uruguay international Juan Manuel Sanabria, who was acquired by RSL this offseason.
Who to watch
- Marco Reus: Reus has been deployed in a false-9 role following Klauss's injury. He is the Galaxy's joint-leading goal contributor this season (2g/3a).
- Gabriel Pec: After scoring his first MLS goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Columbus, the Brazilian winger aims to add to his tally against RSL.
- Joseph Paintsil: Since returning from injury, the Ghana international has netted 1g/2a in two matches. Can he keep the momentum going?
- Lucas Sanabria: The Uruguayan midfielder has already matched his two-goal total from last season.
- Maya Yoshida: Donning the captain's armband, Yoshida is the leader of Galaxy's defensive unit as Jakob Glesnes recovers from injury.
Predicted XI
As he regains full fitness following a hamstring injury, expect Paintsil to return to the starting lineup in this primetime showdown.
Record
- 6th in Western Conference
- 16 points, 5W-2L-1D
What to know
RSL's momentum was halted Wednesday night, losing 2-0 at home against Inter Miami CF. Beforehand, they climbed the standings by winning five of six matches.
Their success is fueled by head coach Pablo Mastroeni trusting young talent, most notably USMNT midfielder Diego Luna, breakout homegrown Zavier Gozo and MLS SuperDraft pick Sergi Solans.
Additionally, Morgan Guilavogui has hit the ground running in MLS with 1g/4a through his first seven games.
Good luck slowing this attack down.
Who to watch
- Diego Luna: The heartbeat of RSL's attack is making his 2026 World Cup case week by week, netting 2g/1a in three matches since returning from injury.
- Zavier Gozo: The 19-year-old winger is enjoying a breakout year, producing 2g/4a thus far. His performances have reportedly attracted attention from elite European clubs.
- Morgan Guilavogui: Acquired from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the Guinea international has proven to be more than just a goal threat.
- Sergi Solans: The 2025 SuperDraft pick has produced 5g/1a, earning the starting striker role over Victor Olatunji.
- Justen Glad: With over 300 appearances across all competitions for RSL, Glad anchors a backline that's looking to keep its first clean sheet of the season.
Predicted XI
Juan Manuel Sanabria could return to RSL's starting lineup after he came off the bench in Wednesday's match vs. Inter Miami.
With each team boasting an array of attacking threats – and having kept just one clean sheet between them this season – this match could quickly turn into a shootout.
The only question is, which stars will deliver on the day?