LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

The LA Galaxy welcome Real Salt Lake for a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash, with both sides looking to gain ground in the Western Conference.

Record

11th in Western Conference

9 points, 2W-4L-3D

What to know

The 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions hope to return to winning ways when they return home for Matchday 10.

Since being eliminated in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals by LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca, LA are winless in their last two matches (both on the road). Additionally, DP striker João Klauss suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined through the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Nonetheless, the six-time MLS Cup winners have plenty of firepower, led by German icon Marco Reus alongside DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil.

To make matters even more interesting, Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria will be facing his brother, Uruguay international Juan Manuel Sanabria, who was acquired by RSL this offseason.

Who to watch

Marco Reus: Reus has been deployed in a false-9 role following Klauss's injury. He is the Galaxy's joint-leading goal contributor this season (2g/3a).

Reus has been deployed in a false-9 role following Klauss's injury. He is the Galaxy's joint-leading goal contributor this season (2g/3a). Gabriel Pec: After scoring his first MLS goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Columbus, the Brazilian winger aims to add to his tally against RSL.

After scoring his first MLS goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Columbus, the Brazilian winger aims to add to his tally against RSL. Joseph Paintsil: Since returning from injury, the Ghana international has netted 1g/2a in two matches. Can he keep the momentum going?

Since returning from injury, the Ghana international has netted 1g/2a in two matches. Can he keep the momentum going? Lucas Sanabria: The Uruguayan midfielder has already matched his two-goal total from last season.

The Uruguayan midfielder has already matched his two-goal total from last season. Maya Yoshida: Donning the captain's armband, Yoshida is the leader of Galaxy's defensive unit as Jakob Glesnes recovers from injury.

Predicted XI