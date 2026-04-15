LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Supporters' Shield contenders clash when LAFC host the San Jose Earthquakes for Matchday 8's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, April 19 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Record
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 16 points, 5W-1L-1D
What to know
LAFC took care of business in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals midweek, eliminating LIGA MX titans Cruz Azul with a 4-1 aggregate victory.
Denis Bouanga scored in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at Estadio Cuauhtémoc, and Hugo Lloris made eight saves to knock out the reigning CCC champions. That built on LAFC's 3-0 home victory last week, where David Martínez netted a stunning brace and Son Heung-Min opened the scoring.
Those results framed the Black & Gold's first defeat this year, a 2-1 setback at the Portland Timbers last weekend. Head coach Marc Dos Santos deployed a heavily rotated lineup, with an eye on their CCC series.
Now, LAFC return home with the chance to climb the Western Conference table.
Who to watch
- Son Heung-Min: The South Korean superstar hasn't scored in league action this season, but he leads MLS with seven assists.
- Denis Bouanga: LAFC's all-time leading scorer (110 goals) has 4g/4a as he looks to record his fourth consecutive MLS season with at least 20 goals.
- David Martínez: The rising Venezuelan international is in the midst of a breakout season, with several standout league and CCC performances.
- Hugo Lloris: Rested during Matchday 7's visit to Portland, the legendary French goalkeeper has yet to concede a league goal this season and leads MLS with six clean sheets.
- Ryan Porteous: Amid Aaron Long's long-term injury, Porteous has stepped in at center back to command an LAFC defense that's allowed a league-low two goals.
Predicted XI
Does LAFC field something resembling a first-choice starting XI? They have four days of rest after playing in Mexico midweek.
Record
- 2nd in Western Conference
- 18 points, 6W-1L-0D
What to know
One of MLS's biggest surprises this year, San Jose sit firmly among the league's top sides nearly 20 percent of the way through the 2026 season.
This is despite losing their top stars from last season. Cristian Espinoza is now with Nashville SC, Josef Martínez plays for LIGA MX's Club Tijuana and Chicho Arango is on loan at Atlético Nacional
Even more impressively, they've gotten results lately without blockbuster winter signing Timo Werner. The German star has missed their last two games due to injury.
Most recently, Bruce Arena's side cruised to a 3-1 victory at Sporting Kansas City. And with Werner expected back this weekend, the Earthquakes are looking to keep the good times rolling in SoCal.
Who to watch
- Timo Werner: In just 200 minutes, Werner has already contributed two assists and given San Jose a proven difference-maker in the final third.
- Niko Tsakiris: The homegrown midfielder has stepped up this year, producing 2g/4a in seven games. He also leads MLS with 28 key passes.
- Beau Leroux: After a breakout 2025 season, Leroux has started all seven matches this year and contributed 1g/2a.
- Daniel: The Brazilian veteran ranks second among MLS goalkeepers with five clean sheets while conceding just two goals.
- Preston Judd: With 3g/2a, Judd is San Jose's leading scorer and has taken over their starting striker role.
Predicted XI
Arena recently told reporters that Werner "should be ready this week." But is the German playmaker ready to go the full 90 minutes?
San Jose are perfect on the road this season, with three wins in as many games.
However, LAFC have been just as dominant at home, going 6W-0L-1D while outscoring opponents 17-1 in seven games across all competitions.
If the Black & Gold can keep BMO Stadium a fortress, they'll have the edge.