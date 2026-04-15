LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Supporters' Shield contenders clash when LAFC host the San Jose Earthquakes for Matchday 8's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Does LAFC field something resembling a first-choice starting XI? They have four days of rest after playing in Mexico midweek.

Now, LAFC return home with the chance to climb the Western Conference table.

Those results framed the Black & Gold's first defeat this year, a 2-1 setback at the Portland Timbers last weekend. Head coach Marc Dos Santos deployed a heavily rotated lineup, with an eye on their CCC series.

LAFC took care of business in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals midweek, eliminating LIGA MX titans Cruz Azul with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Record

2nd in Western Conference

18 points, 6W-1L-0D

What to know

One of MLS's biggest surprises this year, San Jose sit firmly among the league's top sides nearly 20 percent of the way through the 2026 season.

This is despite losing their top stars from last season. Cristian Espinoza is now with Nashville SC, Josef Martínez plays for LIGA MX's Club Tijuana and Chicho Arango is on loan at Atlético Nacional

Even more impressively, they've gotten results lately without blockbuster winter signing Timo Werner. The German star has missed their last two games due to injury.

Most recently, Bruce Arena's side cruised to a 3-1 victory at Sporting Kansas City. And with Werner expected back this weekend, the Earthquakes are looking to keep the good times rolling in SoCal.

Who to watch

Timo Werner: In just 200 minutes, Werner has already contributed two assists and given San Jose a proven difference-maker in the final third.

In just 200 minutes, Werner has already contributed two assists and given San Jose a proven difference-maker in the final third. Niko Tsakiris: The homegrown midfielder has stepped up this year, producing 2g/4a in seven games. He also leads MLS with 28 key passes.

The homegrown midfielder has stepped up this year, producing 2g/4a in seven games. He also leads MLS with 28 key passes. Beau Leroux: After a breakout 2025 season, Leroux has started all seven matches this year and contributed 1g/2a.

After a breakout 2025 season, Leroux has started all seven matches this year and contributed 1g/2a. Daniel: The Brazilian veteran ranks second among MLS goalkeepers with five clean sheets while conceding just two goals.

The Brazilian veteran ranks second among MLS goalkeepers with five clean sheets while conceding just two goals. Preston Judd: With 3g/2a, Judd is San Jose's leading scorer and has taken over their starting striker role.

Predicted XI