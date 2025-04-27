Diego Luna keeps the golazos coming in Real Salt Lake win

Earlier this week, Diego Luna didn’t even know if he’d be playing for Real Salt Lake in Saturday's visit to San Diego FC .

The reigning MLS Young Player of the Year, Luna has also raised his international stock this year with several standout performances for the US men's national team .

With his second brace of the season, Luna reached 5g/2a in nine starts to continue his upward trajectory.

The rising 21-year-old added a second goal from the penalty spot while Sam Junqua scored a golazo of his own as the Claret-and-Cobalt secured a 3-1 win to snap a two-game losing streak.

Real Salt Lake's star midfielder opened the scoring at Snapdragon Stadium with a gorgeous solo effort. Luna stepped in front of a wayward pass and drove at the defense before flicking a classy strike into the corner of the net, giving RSL a brief lead on the stroke of halftime.

But after his Matchday 9 red card suspension was rescinded by the Independent Review Panel, he wasted no time making his presence felt.

"I think there's another level to me." Moon Man has the world at his feet 🌙 pic.twitter.com/CR5ThPGXPC

"Heart" of RSL

For all his star player's notable exploits, RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni insists Luna's influence on the team cannot be overstated.

“I don't think we can talk about Diego developing anymore. He's the guy," Mastroeni told reporters. "He's the guy that plays with the chip on his shoulder.

"He's one of our best defenders. He's obviously the guy that's putting the ball in the back of the net. He's doing it all for our group."

It's becoming a 2025 to remember for Luna – and it'll get even better if he has any say in the matter.

"I don't think it's the best I've played and I don't think it's the best I will play," Luna told Apple TV after the final whistle.