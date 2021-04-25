Diego Fagundez scores Austin FC's first-ever MLS goal

It took 150 minutes of playing time to get there, but Austin FC are on the MLS scoresheet.
MLS veteran Diego Fagundez, who came to Austin FC after spending his first 10 MLS seasons with the New England Revolution, shot his way into Austin FC history with a 60th-minute goal to knot up the team's match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.
Fagundez, following up on a Jared Stroud attempt, slotted it past Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough to even a match in which Austin was being outshot but definitely not outplayed. Upon scoring the goal, Fagundez wheeled toward a contingent of several hundred Austin fans who made the trip to Denver, and was met by a group of onrushing verde subs looking to celebrate the historic moment.