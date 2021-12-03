Diego Chara and his “never-aging phase” remain at the heart of Portland Timbers

The first Designated Player in Portland history, Chara has just about seen and done it all, leading the way to the club’s first-ever league title in 2015, an MLS Cup return trip three years later and an MLS is Back Tournament trophy in 2020. And he remains pivotal to their prospects of another as they host upstarts Real Salt Lake for Saturday’s Western Conference Final (6:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), where a win would earn the Timbers a championship bout on home turf for the first time.

One particular fixture endures at the Rose City club across that decade-plus, however, not merely hanging on but prospering, seemingly growing into an institution on par with chainsaws, log slices, the Timbers Army and their drums and song sheet: holding midfielder Diego Chara .

The club has cycled through four head coaches, more than 100 first-team players and somewhere north of a dozen kits over that time. Their NWSL siblings Thorns FC arrived in 2013; the training facility they share has been built, expanded and renovated. Providence Park welcomed 18,627 fans on opening night in 2011, a rainy 4-2 win over Chicago Fire FC ; today it holds 25,218 thanks to a glittering $85 million expansion of its east side from 2017-19.

"I am so emotional right now." Diego Chara talks about this big win and what it means for our team. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/srL2lD45Ox

“It has been a tricky season for us, but now we have the opportunity to be conference champion,” the Colombian told MLSsoccer.com this week. “We enjoy everything when we play in front of our fans; it’s an amazing feeling. To have this opportunity, man, it’s unbelievable.”

Now 35, Chara continues to produce quietly vital performances for the Oregon-based side, still shielding the backline superbly, regulating the tempo and starting – occasionally even finishing – attacks amid an exceedingly graceful aging process that he boils down to four words: run less, think more.

“That’s experience,” he said. “When you have the privilege to play for many years as a professional soccer player, you start learning how to be more effective from your position, and I think I learned during these 10 years in the league. That's why I always have the energy to go and counterattack in the final part of the games. Because you try to be very smart, passing the ball, run less, think more.”

While he shined in Caleb Porter’s system, it’s probably not a coincidence that Chara has seemingly sipped from the fountain of youth since the arrival of Giovanni Savarese ahead of the 2018 campaign. The former New York Cosmos boss has made PTFC a consistently tough out, particularly in knockout competitions, with a savvy counterattacking style tailored for cerebral veterans like him.

“The core of the team is over 30; that’s experience. And from that experience we want to take our young players and they'll learn how to win these types of games,” said Chara, pointing to Portland’s heady upset of the top-seeded Colorado Rapids in the Western Conference Semifinal on Thanksgiving Day.

“Because the most important in these games is to be mentally strong, be patient and try to be effective in the right time, and we did that against Colorado. They created chances to score [but] for the 90 minutes we were patient, trying to find a way to score, and in the 89th minute we did it, and then the game was over. And I think that game was proof in showing how good we are doing our style of play.

“In the playoffs, we found that way to be patient, try to keep the ball, but at the same time be ready to get our transitions. I think we are really, really good doing that.”