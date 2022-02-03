Depth fuels USMNT past Honduras in World Cup Qualifying, sets March window stage

At the start of this international window, Luca de la Torre had played slightly more than 12 minutes total in the US men’s national team ’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, having been left off the roster for their five matches in September and November.

It’s a tribute to the depth and competitiveness of the USMNT player pool – and Berhalter’s open-mindedness, perhaps – that all three of them started and turned in match-winning performances during Wednesday’s vital, nerve-calming 3-0 Concacaf Octagonal victory over Honduras in extremity-numbing cold at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

And Kellyn Acosta , while regularly called in and used as a substitute, had started three matches in this cycle, but none since a subpar showing (this outlet gave him a rating of 3/10 ) in the ugly loss at Panama on Oct. 10.

Walker Zimmerman , too, had not always appeared to be central to Gregg Berhalter’s plans; he was initially omitted from the squad called for October’s qualifiers, then added to the group late after Tim Ream withdrew for family reasons.

“Any specific decisions that we make in one window don't reflect the person’s standing in perpetuity; that can change,” Berhalter said postgame while offering up praise for all three contributors.

“The national team is extremely competitive for spots. And when guys come in and perform, they keep their spots, and Walker’s certainly done that. And not only that, but his demeanor, his mindset on and off the field is really helpful for the group. He has experience. But he's also calm, and he has a calm intensity to him that really helps the group perform.”

Even when stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie or Tyler Adams have been injured, suspended or out of form, at least one player or another has found a way to contribute in key moments for these young Yanks.

It’s been a huge factor fueling their current position in the Ocho standings with three matchdays to go – and it’s likely to remain so when they visit Mexico at mighty Estadio Azteca to start their tricky March window against an El Tri side with whom they currently share second place behind runaway leaders Canada.

“The hope is that it gives us a lot of momentum, just not because we got three points, but the way that we got three points,” said Zimmerman, Wednesday’s captain; the USMNT are 4-1 when he wears the armband.