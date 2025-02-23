Denkey debut! FC Cincinnati striker delivers game-winner over Red Bulls

With a headed finish of a long ball sent in by DeAndre Yedlin , Denkey became the sixth player in club history to score in their maiden MLS appearance.

FC Cincinnati ’s club-record signing officially hit the ground running in Saturday's season opener with a goal in his MLS debut to carry his new club to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls .

"I think you see somebody who can be quiet for stretches of the game but just needs a moment to score a goal," head coach Pat Noonan said postgame of the 23-year-old Togo international, who arrived from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge.

Denkey's MLS account-opener follows a memorable club debut on Wednesday where he helped Cincinnati kick off their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over FC Montagua.

"There’s a lot more out there for him, and that’s pretty scary because he’s got a couple of goals in the last two games," added Noonan.