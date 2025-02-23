Denkey debut! FC Cincinnati striker delivers game-winner over Red Bulls

Take a bow, Kévin Denkey!
FC Cincinnati’s club-record signing officially hit the ground running in Saturday's season opener with a goal in his MLS debut to carry his new club to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.
With a headed finish of a long ball sent in by DeAndre Yedlin, Denkey became the sixth player in club history to score in their maiden MLS appearance.
"I think you see somebody who can be quiet for stretches of the game but just needs a moment to score a goal," head coach Pat Noonan said postgame of the 23-year-old Togo international, who arrived from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge.
Denkey's MLS account-opener follows a memorable club debut on Wednesday where he helped Cincinnati kick off their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over FC Montagua.
"There’s a lot more out there for him, and that’s pretty scary because he’s got a couple of goals in the last two games," added Noonan.
"...It’s a good thing to have."