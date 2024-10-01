Denis Bouanga proves unstoppable for LAFC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati found that out the hard way Saturday, with LAFC's superstar forward coming off the bench with a chip on his shoulder before scoring a stunning late goal from an impossible angle to secure a 2-1 road win at TQL Stadium.

Bouanga's moment of brilliance also clinched an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot for the Black & Gold, earning the Gabon international Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 35.

"Denis always wants to play, he never wants to rest. And he was quite upset with me for not starting," head coach Steve Cherundolo said of Bouanga, last season's MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner who's currently second in this year's race with 18g/10a.

"That's okay. Everybody can hate me, that's fine."

Fortunately, Bouanga used that anger to fuel a game-winning performance for an LAFC side seeking a third-straight MLS Cup appearance.

For Cherundolo, keeping Bouanga, Olivier Giroud and the rest of the Black & Gold's star-studded lineup in optimum shape ahead of the postseason is key to achieving that goal.

"I think freshness and also making sure he's getting enough rest makes him better, and that makes us better," Cherundolo said of his decision to limit Bouanga's minutes after a midweek US Open Cup title capture vs. Sporting Kansas City.