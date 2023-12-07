COLUMBUS, Ohio – Of the several prominent personalities featuring in Saturday’s MLS Cup final between the Columbus Crew and LAFC (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ), none pose quite the combined menace of strikers Dénis Bouanga and Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernandez , who finished first and fourth in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race, respectively.

“It took me by surprise that a player of such quality, one of the best players in the league, thinks that of me,” said the Colombian international. “But we know that on Saturday we'll be opponents and we'll give our all to bring glory to our respective clubs.”

Told of those words, Cucho responded in kind, without the slightest sign of ebb in focus on the trophy up for grabs at Lower.com Field.

“A very good player. He reminds me a lot of [Sergio] Kun Agüero,” Bouanga said in French of Cucho in Thursday’s press conferences. “He's a player with a lot of range and a lot of energy and he really, really wants to score and be out there on the field.”

And the high praise emanating from both camps in the leadup reflects it, starting with the two men themselves.

"He's the full package"

As it turned out, comparing his cup-final counterpart to one of the greatest Argentine strikers of his generation was not idle talk by Bouanga. The Frenchman’s legendary teammate Giorgio Chiellini echoed the analogy in a conversation with MLSsoccer.com.

“They're the type of player who's more than a No. 9. Kun was one of the first to start to play in this way,” said the Italian legend. “Cucho has this fantastic ability to be a No. 9, but in a different way. He floats over the field to find the right position. He has pace, he has quality to shoot, he has quality to find a pass. He's their main danger and we have to be very aware of him, all the combinations that they put through him.”

That underlines the Colombian’s holistic impact in Columbus. First he struck up a fluid understanding with fellow attacker Lucas Zelarayán last year, then adapted quickly to offseason pickup Christian Ramírez and the return of winger Alex Matan from a loan stint in his native Romania – and did so again when a summer shift saw Zelarayán depart for Saudi Arabia and former LAFC star Diego Rossi arrive in his place.

Like a true modern spearhead, Cucho does it all, and with his own particular flavor.

“He's a very passionate guy, he loves the game and he obviously scores a lot of goals,” said the Crew’s Danish defender Malte Amundsen on Thursday morning at the Crew’s OhioHealth Performance Center training facility. “But not only that, he also helps the team in many other ways. I believe he has a lot of assists and more than that, he also does the dirty work. And that's what we've been talking about this week, that having these players also doing the dirty work is what makes us a great team.”

The Crew’s club-record (a reported $10 million) transfer signing has been worth every dollar to date.

“Yeah, he’s the full package,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo of Cucho on Tuesday. “He’s technically good, he’s physically good, he’s savvy, I think he’s intelligent, he knows where to float, kind of be off the shoulder of defenders, he’s played at a very high level.

“So we have our hands full, and shutting him down is is unfortunately not the only task our defenders have, our team has, on Saturday. There are other prolific attackers on their team and it's obviously offensively a very talented team. But he's a big one.”

Even on a deep squad with myriad attacking angles and a coach eager to unleash as many of them as possible, the Crew look to one figure first, whether he’s at the tip of the spear or drifting between the lines.