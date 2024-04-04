Denis Bouanga: LAFC’s Golden Boot winner has another level to reach 

Take his goal at Seattle in last year’s playoffs. He received the ball just inside the Sounders’ half, blew by a few defenders and, without needing much of a windup, launched it past Stefan Frei . 1-0 and LAFC were moving on to the Western Conference Final, then soon after another MLS Cup.

Now, when I watch Denis Bouanga running down the wing for LAFC , it reminds me of that exchange. And it’s not as easy as it looks! But Bouanga is so relentless, so positive, so direct. He picks up the ball and he's going to goal, always thinking he will score. His stamina to do it repeatedly, sprint after sprint, is incredible.

I was really young, just breaking into the Manchester City first team, and a club legend, Mike Summerbee, told me this before a match: “I'm going to simplify the game for you. When you get the ball, head to goal.” I had never really done that. I was always more about holding the ball up, laying it off, running into the box, or just playing simple. It wasn’t my style to be so single-minded.

If I'm Bouanga, I have no problem thinking I'm the best player in Los Angeles right now – and he has a lot of reason to believe it. There are great players in that conversation: Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig on the Galaxy, Eduard Atuesta on LAFC. But Bouanga, he can honestly walk into BMO Stadium come Matchday 8 and think ‘I'm the best player here.’ He can have the biggest impact on that game and be the one everyone’s talking about after 90 minutes as the hero.

Yet, here in 2024, I don't think Bouanga’s fully got going, scoring just two goals through six matches. With El Tráfico on Saturday, it would be the perfect time to show us the Bouanga we saw last season (7:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free , FOX). Would it really surprise anyone if he scores a couple of goals against the LA Galaxy ?

Moments like that were part of Bouanga reaching 38 (!) goals in 2023, tying Carlos Vela for the MLS calendar-year record across all competitions. He won Golden Boots in both MLS and Concacaf Champions League , was the MVP runner-up, a Best XI forward – the man was on a mission, borderline unstoppable.

That goal is breathtaking because Bouanga doesn’t slow down with the ball at his feet. It might look natural or easy from afar, but a player shouldn't be able to hit the ball like that while running full speed. Normally, you need to slow down so you can concentrate on your technique, get that swing to create power. But Bouanga doesn't have any backlift. It’s just pick your spot, shoot, goal. Most players would have curled the ball to the far corner, but he hits it with straight laces. It requires so much technique and precision. Everything about it is executed at a really high level.

The interesting part is, aside from maybe their expansion season, it’s the first time in years that LAFC enter El Tráfico as underdogs. That’s because, like Bouanga, LAFC are still finding their way in 2024. They’ve taken just seven points from six matches (2W-3L-1D) after roster turnover in the winter. Maybe that puts a chip on LAFC’s shoulder, gives them a point to prove. The Galaxy have been a lot better this season, leading the Western Conference with 12 points from six matches (3W-0L-3D), and they enter as the clear favorite. How do Bouanga and his teammates respond?

This is also Bouanga’s first El Tráfico since he signed a contract extension in early March, getting rewarded for all he’s shown in MLS. Now it’s like, “I'm here to stay. This is my team. I can carry this.” He is LAFC’s new Vela, in a way. Whatever LAFC do or don’t accomplish in the years ahead, we’ll be talking about Bouanga. If he fails, they fail. If he thrives, they thrive. And if you see LAFC this season, they haven't been at their standard. Bouanga also hasn't scored too many goals. These two things are closely linked.

French connection

Everything could change this summer, though. We were talking on This is MLS about what type of player LAFC need to add with their open Designated Player spots and I said Alexandre Lacazette. Everyone laughed at me a bit, but I said that because you need a No. 9 who holds up the ball, can pin the two center backs to free up Bouanga. Fast forward a few weeks and who’s reportedly joining LAFC this summer? Another Frenchman and former Arsenal striker, Olivier Giroud.