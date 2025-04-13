Denis Bouanga breaks out of rut at the perfect time for LAFC

"It's always complicated to score the first goal," Bouanga said via a translator after the match. "I missed [another] opportunity. Now that I scored that goal, it should be okay. Other goals are going to come."

Although he'd scored three times during the Black & Gold's run to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, Bouanga had yet to find the back of the net heading into Matchday 8, while going goalless in his previous five matches across all competitions.

Denis Bouanga opened his 2025 MLS scoring account on Saturday, grabbing a late goal that was the difference-maker for LAFC 's 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes .

"Compliments to the guys for applying those things they learned... I was very happy with the majority of the game."

"It was a difficult week for us. Winning today was really important," the manager said. "I was also happy with the performance. Having only two days to rest and some travel, only one training session yesterday and to play in a different system - it's not easy to do.

Still reeling from their heartbreaking CCC elimination at the hands of Inter Miami midweek while riding a two-game league losing streak, Steve Cherundolo & Co. needed a positive result on Saturday.

Bouanga breakthrough

Bouanga's 86th-minute goal, which followed Sergi Palencia's stunning opener earlier in the second half, was especially pleasing to Cherundolo.

"It's part of every finishing drill. When you finish, you don't shoot and stop; you always see if there's a rebound," he said. "We basically tell our attackers... there is an opportunity to score, no matter if it's unrealistic or easy, always score.

"Get used to and make it a habit of following the ball, following your shots, and finishing every play possible."

Off the mark in MLS for the season, Bouanga wasn't satisfied with the performance. Despite the win and the goal, he felt he should have done better.