Decision Day scenarios for New York Red Bull fans

New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- New York win or tie vs. Nashville
or:
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
- Columbus lose or tie vs. Chicago
or:
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
- New York win goal differential vs. Columbus
New York will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:
- New York win vs. Nashville AND
- New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
- New York win goal differential vs. New York City