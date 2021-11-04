Decision Day

Decision Day scenarios for New York Red Bull fans

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • New York win or tie vs. Nashville

or:

  1. Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
  3. Columbus lose or tie vs. Chicago

or:

  1. Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
  3. New York win goal differential vs. Columbus

New York will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:

  1. New York win vs. Nashville AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
  3. Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  4. Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
  5. New York win goal differential vs. New York City

